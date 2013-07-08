Brown sugar: bronze your way to summer skin

If last weekend was anything to go by, July looks set to be a scorcher. So if you’re on the search for subtly tanned, naturally bronzed skin this summer, we say your new beauty must-have need not be a sunbed, but one of the many complexion-warming, light-optimising bronzers that promise that elusive glow.

Whether to sculpt, define or add a touch of sunny radiance, there’s something for everyone no matter what your skin type or tone. Unsure of which one to pick? We’ve sifted through the beauty shelves at GTG HQ to in order to find the best around. Read on to see which summer skin enhancers made our edit to have you good to glow in no time at all…

Clarins Splendours Summer Bronzing Compact

£30, www.clarins.co.uk

Bring a touch of the Amazon to both cheeks and dressing tables this summer with this limited edition Aztec-inspired compact. Combining a range of super flattering brown and terracotta tones, displayed in an intricately designed South American motif, it’s also subtly fragranced and helps smooth away imperfections courtesy of light-reflective, skin-enhancing pigments.

Daniel Sandler Instant Tan Wash-Off Face Powder

£22.50, www.danielsandler.com

This demi-matte, shimmer-free bronzer from make-up pro Daniel Sandler is great for providing a soft, naturally tanned finish that lasts all day. Ideal for use either all over the face or to shape and chisel, the water-resistant formula will give your handy work some extra staying power, keeping it budge-proof come sun, sea or (humidity-induced) shine.

Givenchy Croisière Healthy Glow Powder

£33, www.houseoffraser.co.uk

Perfect for providing a barely there hint of sun-kissed warmth, the light and non-cakey talc-free formulation leaves skin with a delicate glow and is ideal for perfecting and correcting skintone too. An essential for any girl’s no make-up make-up kit.

Burberry Warm Glow Natural Bronzer

£31, uk.burberry.com

With UV filters to protect and help prevent sun-related signs of skin damage, make sure to pack this alongside your favourite pair of sunnies and summer sunscreen of choice. Containing pigments and micronised powders to help it blend with your skin’s natural colour, it provides a sheer finish for a subtle healthy summer glow.

Wild About Beauty Safari Nights Palette

£29, www.houseoffraser.co.uk

A great all-round multi tasker with a varied selection of jungle-inspired hues to enhance and highlight any skin colour. We particularly love the choice of velvet-textured cream and powder eyeshadows ranging from neutral to the more intense. The perfect handbag accessory no matter the occasion.

Tom Ford Summer Collection 2013 Illuminating Cheek Color in Bronzed Amber

£48, www.selfridges.com

Created to capture skin bathed in the sunset light, give cheeks the most luxurious of luminous lustres with this illuminating and highlighting stick. Apply to cheekbones, brow bones or anywhere that the light naturally hits you for an instant pearlescent lift.