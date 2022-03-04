Budget Beauty: How to do a DIY pedicure

Pedicures, along with facials and massages, are among the treatments that are often quite difficult to find both the time and money to splurge out on. However, with summer well upon us we can no longer hide behind our socks and shoes - it’s time to free the feet and say hello to the sandal.

So, in true budget beauty style we’re cutting down on costs and eschewing the extravagance by compiling an edit of the best cheap and cheerful products for some much needed at-home pedi pampering.

Buff and Shape

At the start of any pedi it’s essential to buff away the rough, hard skin that tends to build up throughout the winter months. For a fabulous finish use a foot file tool such as the Revlon Pedi Expert , £6.99, which works to gently remove calluses and dry skin quickly and gently, whilst the unique ergonomic design makes it comfortable to use and totally mess-free. Make sure to use this tool only on dry feet and look to focus on the heels, balls of your feet and the edge of your toes for maximum silky potential.

The cute kit also comes with a nail clip and file to help you evenly sculpt and shape your nails. A little tip - when shaping your nails, make sure you only file in one direction and avoid going back and forth as this tends to weaken the nail which eventually causes it to split.