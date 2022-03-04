Budget Beauty: How to do a DIY pedicure

Pedicures, along with facials and massages, are among the treatments that are often quite difficult to find both the time and money to splurge out on. However, with summer well upon us we can no longer hide behind our socks and shoes - it’s time to free the feet and say hello to the sandal.
So, in true budget beauty style we’re cutting down on costs and eschewing the extravagance by compiling an edit of the best cheap and cheerful products for some much needed at-home pedi pampering.
Buff and Shape
At the start of any pedi it’s essential to buff away the rough, hard skin that tends to build up throughout the winter months. For a fabulous finish use a foot file tool such as the Revlon Pedi Expert , £6.99, which works to gently remove calluses and dry skin quickly and gently, whilst the unique ergonomic design makes it comfortable to use and totally mess-free. Make sure to use this tool only on dry feet and look to focus on the heels, balls of your feet and the edge of your toes for maximum silky potential.
The cute kit also comes with a nail clip and file to help you evenly sculpt and shape your nails. A little tip - when shaping your nails, make sure you only file in one direction and avoid going back and forth as this tends to weaken the nail which eventually causes it to split.
Shape and Shift
Making sure your cuticles are well maintained is hugely important in contributing to a healthy nail and a trim, tidy appearance. The John Lewis Hoof Cuticle Stick , £2.75, is not only a bargain but also super soft, allowing you to ease back excess skin and gently prep and prime your piggies.
Hydrate and Nourish
Once you’ve shaped your feet to perfection apply a rich moisturising lotion such as The Body Shop Intensive Foot Rescue , £9, to help condition and nourish the skin. Formulated using natural peppermint oil this overnight moisture-booster works to rehydrate dry heels and combat odour problems - as a result your toesies are left looking and feeling refreshed, revived and deliciously minty.
A Healthy Base and Colour
Before using any colour make sure to apply a base coat polish such as the Rimmel London Nail Nurse Base & Top Coat 5-in-1 , £4.49, which works to protect and strengthen whilst also encouraging smoother, longer nails. What’s more this little beauty can also be used as a topcoat to help prevent chipping and to help give a shinier, more lustrous finish.
For on trend tones nobody does it better than queen of the catwalk Kate Moss and her new Rimmel Salon Pro Polish collection, £4.49. Choose from 10 shades picked by the model mogul herself that range from neutral nudes to sultry shades of crimson, jade and indigo. Coming with a precision maxi brush this polish is not only easy to apply but also chip resistant and anti-fading for up to 10 days. While one coat allows for even coverage, we recommend applying at least two licks for a more intense, hard wearing finish.
Fabulous Finish
For any slips or blips or to just simply remove varnish the Bourjois Magic Nail Polish Remover , £5.99, is an absolute dream product. Scented with the sweet smell of red fruit and vanilla this pot contains a remover soaked sponge in the lid that’s ideal for tidying up your toes and ensuring a perfectly precise finish.
For the final touch apply a spritz of summer scent such as the Boots Reviving Foot Spray , £3.49, that not only cools and revives tired toes but is specifically medicated with mint, witch hazel and cypress to leave your feet fabulously fragrant.