Budget Beauty: His and hers products

With the rise of the meterosexual male, long gone are the days when men’s grooming simply involved mouthwash and a quick splash of aftershave. In fact, nowadays we’re willing to bet that most blokes know about as much about the importance of hydrating serums as we do - now there’s a scary thought.
However, here at GTG we’re all about equality, so we’ve come up with a list of the best budget buys that you can share with the man in your life. No more bathroom bust-ups over who used the last of the moisturiser, just one buffed up couple with a much-reduced beauty bill. Remember ladies, sharing is caring, and the couple that shaves together stays together (well, we like to think so anyway).
Shower time
Wave goodbye to shower shelf avalanches with this 3-in-1 shampoo, shower gel and bubble bath from Philosophy , £14.00. The mother of all unisex beauty items, this product contains a moisturising formula that cleanses, clears and conditions both the skin and hair - it’s a hat-trick hero. Our favourite is the zesty, citrus fragrance of Senorita Margarita, that will leave you both feeling refreshed, revived and dreaming of cocktails in the sun.
Lather up
If it lathers, it’ll do - that's usually the prerequisite for most girls and their shaving gels - it’s fair to say the guys have totally got us on this one. So, why not share a pot of this Hybrid Shave Oil from King of Shaves , £4.39, and finally pick up some grooming tips from the boys. Using cooling menthol, this gel combines the shaving and skincare benefits of an oil and helps protect, moisturise and lubricate your skin whilst boosting the performance of your razor.
Razor sharp
We’ve all had an emergency stubble situation and been forced to use a man’s razor, but have you noticed that they’re actually way better than our disposable pink versions? To help you both stay trim and tidy, try sharing the Wilkinson Sword Quattro , £5.33. It has four titanium-coated blades for a close shave with less irritation. You’ll be super smooth and super smug.
Cleanse with Kiehl’s
This gentle, pH-balanced Ultra Facial Cleanser from Kiehl’s , £8.50, is a gorgeous product that’s perfect for both men and women. A household fave in the GTG office, this cleanser clears the skin of excess oils, dirt and debris and is formulated for all skin types meaning it won’t over-dry or strip skin of natural moisture. With just a hint of fresh fragrance and guaranteed great results, we can’t promise that this won’t cause some custody quarrels in the bathroom. Sorry about that.
Fresh Face Cream
With its carefully selected formulation of beneficial ingredients, it’s no wonder that the Weleda Calendula Face Cream , £7.95, is championed by A-list beauties such as Jessica Alba and Alexa Chung. The Lanolin and organic almond oil help protect whilst precious organic calendula extract helps soothe and leave the skin silky smooth. Don’t let him be put off by the predominantly female fan base, great skin is great skin, and as soon as he gets his mitts on this fragrance free, 100% natural beauty we’re pretty sure he won’t be giving it back.
Cocoa Kisses
Definitely one that’s going to benefit you both, we recommend you give your parched pouts a lick of Palmer's Cocoa Butter Ultra Moisturizing Lip Balm , £1.89. Enriched with Vitamin E and with added SPF 15, this balm helps prevent and protect dry, chapped lips, leaving them kissably soft and smooth.
A Single Signature Scent
Unisex fragrance - it’s the way forward. For him, it’s a refreshing switch from heavy cologne; for you, it’s an antidote to the overwhelmingly sugary sweet scents that seem to dominate women’s perfumes. Our pick is an absolute old school favourite - Calvin Klein CK One , £14.95, which has been a universal success since its release in 1994. The fresh citrus notes are adaptable as a light scent for women whilst the underlying musk gives it a distinctly a masculine edge.