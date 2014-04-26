Budget Beauty: His and hers products

With the rise of the meterosexual male, long gone are the days when men’s grooming simply involved mouthwash and a quick splash of aftershave. In fact, nowadays we’re willing to bet that most blokes know about as much about the importance of hydrating serums as we do - now there’s a scary thought.

However, here at GTG we’re all about equality, so we’ve come up with a list of the best budget buys that you can share with the man in your life. No more bathroom bust-ups over who used the last of the moisturiser, just one buffed up couple with a much-reduced beauty bill. Remember ladies, sharing is caring, and the couple that shaves together stays together (well, we like to think so anyway).

Shower time

Wave goodbye to shower shelf avalanches with this 3-in-1 shampoo, shower gel and bubble bath from Philosophy , £14.00. The mother of all unisex beauty items, this product contains a moisturising formula that cleanses, clears and conditions both the skin and hair - it’s a hat-trick hero. Our favourite is the zesty, citrus fragrance of Senorita Margarita, that will leave you both feeling refreshed, revived and dreaming of cocktails in the sun.

Lather up

If it lathers, it’ll do - that's usually the prerequisite for most girls and their shaving gels - it’s fair to say the guys have totally got us on this one. So, why not share a pot of this Hybrid Shave Oil from King of Shaves , £4.39, and finally pick up some grooming tips from the boys. Using cooling menthol, this gel combines the shaving and skincare benefits of an oil and helps protect, moisturise and lubricate your skin whilst boosting the performance of your razor.