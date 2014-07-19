How to look like Kim Kardashian on a budget

19 July 2014
kimk

Want to know how to clone Kim Kardashian's beauty without breaking the bank? Here's how..

Whilst her wardrobe / husband / general lifestyle may divide opinion, nobody can deny that Kim Kardashian ever looks anything but flawlessly groomed. Having recently toned down the  mountains of makeup and adopted a more demure, sophisticated style the Glossy Posse couldn’t help but be wooed by her sensational skin and lavish lashes. However, whilst she may look like a million dollars, It seems even Kimmy herself doesn’t need to splash the cash when it comes to her beauty regime.

Dishing the dirt on the products used to create her bridal beauty, Kim’s makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic revealed that her natural, almost angelic look was achieved using more affordable brands such as L’Oreal Paris, Urban Decay and Anastasia of Beverly Hills.

This got us thinking - if Kim K doesn’t have to break the bank to look spectacularly stunning, then neither do we. So, with that in mind we’ve been scouring the shelves to find you the best beauty products to help replicate the masterful makeup of the Armenian beauty herself - just remember to play it cool when you start getting stopped for autographs and photos on the street.

Complexion

Opt for a lightweight base such as the  No7 Triple Protection Tinted Moisturiser , £12, to give an even coverage before dotting on  No7 Match Made Concealer , £7.50, to cover any dark circles, spots or blemishes. The result - a totally flawless complexion.

Notorious for her killer cheekbones, Kim is well known to be a lover of contouring to help sculpt, shape and silhouette her face.  The Sleek Contouring Kit  , £6.49, is a great option and contains both a dark matte pressed powder and an illuminating highlighter. Using the small contour brush apply the dark powder starting from the ear and blend towards the direction of your mouth, building definition and ensuring all lines are soft. Finally, lightly apply the highlighter to the apples of the cheeks and the bridge of the nose for soft yet gorgeously, glowing skin.

Eyes

To Achieve Kim's signature dark, dramatic eyes apply a flick of the  Max Factor Masterpiece Glide & Define Liquid Eyeliner , £6.99, on the top lid to give bold definition whilst a light application of the  Revlon Colorstay Pencil Eyeliner in Brown , £6.29, on the lower lid will help shape, shade and open up the eye.

To match her long luscious lashes opt for the  L’Oreal Paris Million Lashes Mascara , £7.99, which uses a specially designed brush that works to coat every lash with maximum volume without leaving you looking clogged and clumpy. To finish, use the 2 in 1  Topshop Brow Pencil in Brown , £6, to sculpt and groom the brows which helps to frame the face.

Lips

Usually opting for a classic, nude lip you can pinch Kim’s pout by applying a lick of   Revlon ColorBurst Lacquer Balm , £7.99, in the soft hue of Demure followed by a splash of Max Factor Colour Elixir Lip Gloss , £7.99, in Pristine Nude for a full and lustrous lip.


