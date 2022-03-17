Budget beauty: A colour revolution for £6.29

Hannah Rochell 16 April 2012
Revlon-300x166

You don’t have to spend big to get results, says Hannah Rochell. This week: Revlon, a label best known for its classic reds and pinks, mixes it up

When your mother is a beauty therapist, as mine is, and her salon is in the house, as hers is, you spend much of your teenage years pilfering her products (sorry, Mum!).

And since anti-ageing serums, eye creams and face masks aren’t all that appealing to a 13-year-old, my light-fingered habit began with her nail polish. Revlon made up much of the vast collection, and when tried and tested against the other brands I could afford from Boots with my pocket money, I soon became a fan, not just because I could get my hands on it free. Its staying power is brilliant: when applied carefully (never forget your base and top coats!) I’ve managed a week out of a home manicure, and much longer on the toes.

I’ve always seen it as somewhat of a heritage beauty brand however, perfect for classic reds and pinks, but not exactly fashion-forward. And that’s hardly surprising when you consider that Revlon INVENTED nail lacquer back in 1932 and is known for its iconic shades like Revlon Red and Cherries in the Snow. So as a fan of more experimental nails, Revlon had fallen off my radar in recent years.

That all changed a few weeks ago when I discovered some exciting new colours with names like Siren and Fearless. To celebrate its 80th birthday, Revlon has gone all trendy, launching 20 brand new shades, and at just £6.29 a bottle, I have been experimenting madly ever since. Currently on my toes is Fashionista, a sort of dark teal (it’s been there for two weeks actually, and is yet to chip) and on my fingers is Sassy, which is pea green and much nicer than it sounds. I’m excited about wearing Zealous - yellow with a touch of sparkle - on my toes once I have a tan in a few months. And I think my favourite is khaki-grey Muse, the sort of colour that will go with anything and fits particularly well with the pastel and neon shades that are likely to be in your wardrobe this season. The finish is super shiny – that’s down to the silk proteins and silicone shield - and the pigment is brilliantly eye-catching.

Now all that’s left to do is decide whether my feet will be Mischievous or Classy next week.

Revlon Nail Enamel, £6.29 (available nationwide)


