Budget Beauty: The 5 best DIY Kits For Faking Nail Art

27 September 2014
diynails-main

Not blessed with long, elegant talons, or maybe a bit of a biter? Not to worry, take a look at our round-up of the 5 best kits for 'faking' your flawlessly, fashionable fingertips

A growing phenomenon in the beauty industry, nail art and intricately designed manicures are fast becoming as important and defining as how we decide to coiff our hair. Not a day goes by where a fashion house or celebrity doesn’t adorn a new intricate print or fashionable fingertip to accessorize their outfit and style.

Speaking of the growing presence of nail art designs, nail artist to the stars and in-house GTG expert  Sophy Robson  said “Nail art is so big in the beauty industry as it’s discovered by a wider and younger audience every day. The culture of showing off and sharing the latest colours or looks of a manicure is massive and totally invaluable to brands. I’ve always said, once someone starts to take an interest in their nails, there’s no going back.”

However, with most of us unable to spend the time or money on applying glitter layered cuticles, we’ve decided to turn our attention to a much cheaper and easier way to partake in the mani mayhem - DIY nail kits. Reflecting some of the biggest current beauty trends and removing the usual hassles of touch-ups, smudges and chips, this round-up of the 5 best fake nail design kits are a sure fire way to demonstrate the latest colours and styles but at a fraction of the price (not to mention they last almost twice as long!)

While they’re usually pretty foolproof there’s still some room for error, so to ensure you get a flawless finish every time here are Sophy’s top 3 tips for at home manis:

  • Always make sure to lightly buff the nail surface
  • Make sure your nail beds are clean and grease free by cleaning with a nail polish remover
  • Hold the nail / wrap firmly in place by pressing down for a solid minute when applying

The Reverse Mani

Seen on the runways at Badgley Mischka, Felder Felder and Peter Som, the reverse mani is set to be a huge nail trend this autumn/winter. In particular, we love the  House of Holland Nails by Elegant Touch in Vamps,  £8.99, for their crimson glitter encrusted cuticles that can be worn sparingly for daytime sophistication or all over for evening disco digits.

Gilded Glory

Inspired by the beautiful, couture designs on the Marchesa runway, the  Revlon By Marchesa 3D Jewel Nail Appliqués , £8.99, are a swoon-worthy luxury for perfectly pristine pinkies. Reflecting the quality and opulence of their dresses, these nail wraps are positively dripping in applique and jewels that allow women everywhere to experience a small slice of opulence on their fingertips. In particular, we can’t get enough of the style ‘24k Brocade’ - a delicate combination of decadent duck-egg blue and ornate gold embroidery that give fabulously regal tips.

The Half Moon Hue

Dating back to the 1930s, the half moon manicure was originally worn by women who wanted to make their manicures last longer, as the bare half moon crescent meant regrowth didn't appear so obvious as the weeks went by. Now, very much back in fashion, this style was seen all over the autumn/winter 14 catwalks and is well loved by those such as Rihanna, Dita Von Teese and Katy Perry. To get the look we recommend the nail queen herself, Sophy Robson and her  Dark Red Half Moon  nails, £9.95. As part of her new range, these nails have slightly pointed tips, shorter lengths for practicality and a more modern, less ‘claw-like’ finish.

Tinted Tips

Easy to apply and available in a range of beautiful designs, the  Ted Baker Faked to Perfection Rose Gold nails , £8.00 are a great option for giving the classic french manicure a modern, metallic makeover.  A cautionary word of warning however, these nails are fairly small so if you think you may have larger, wider nails (guilty) you might have a little trouble squeezing into these.

Monochrome madness

An even simpler process than applying fake nails, these nail wraps from Nail Rock are a super quick and easy way to give your fingers a fast and fashionable update. With no risk of smudges, spills or chipping and lasting a staggering 10 days, simply peel back the paper, size to your nail and press down firmly.We particularly love their  Monochrome Nail Wraps , £7.00, for adding a dash of Art Deco glamour to any look, night or day.



