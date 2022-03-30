Budget Beauty: The 5 best DIY Kits For Faking Nail Art

A growing phenomenon in the beauty industry, nail art and intricately designed manicures are fast becoming as important and defining as how we decide to coiff our hair. Not a day goes by where a fashion house or celebrity doesn’t adorn a new intricate print or fashionable fingertip to accessorize their outfit and style.

Speaking of the growing presence of nail art designs, nail artist to the stars and in-house GTG expert Sophy Robson said “Nail art is so big in the beauty industry as it’s discovered by a wider and younger audience every day. The culture of showing off and sharing the latest colours or looks of a manicure is massive and totally invaluable to brands. I’ve always said, once someone starts to take an interest in their nails, there’s no going back.”

However, with most of us unable to spend the time or money on applying glitter layered cuticles, we’ve decided to turn our attention to a much cheaper and easier way to partake in the mani mayhem - DIY nail kits. Reflecting some of the biggest current beauty trends and removing the usual hassles of touch-ups, smudges and chips, this round-up of the 5 best fake nail design kits are a sure fire way to demonstrate the latest colours and styles but at a fraction of the price (not to mention they last almost twice as long!)

While they’re usually pretty foolproof there’s still some room for error, so to ensure you get a flawless finish every time here are Sophy’s top 3 tips for at home manis:

Always make sure to lightly buff the nail surface

Make sure your nail beds are clean and grease free by cleaning with a nail polish remover

Hold the nail / wrap firmly in place by pressing down for a solid minute when applying

The Reverse Mani

Seen on the runways at Badgley Mischka, Felder Felder and Peter Som, the reverse mani is set to be a huge nail trend this autumn/winter. In particular, we love the House of Holland Nails by Elegant Touch in Vamps, £8.99, for their crimson glitter encrusted cuticles that can be worn sparingly for daytime sophistication or all over for evening disco digits.