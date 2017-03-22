Budget but Brilliant: Essie & Monique Lhuillier bridal nail polishes

When it comes to creating beautiful bridal nails on a budget , Essie’s new collection with wedding wear extraordinaire Monique Lhuillier, proves the brand has its finger firmly placed on the pre and post-nuptial pulse.

The brand’s first-ever bridal designer collaboration, the limited edition range of 6 mani must-haves provides maximum effect at minimal expense, with each coming in at just under a tenner and in a variety of different colours. The iridescent ivory Lace to the Altar , proved a particular favourite of ours, with a dual-toned ethereal sheen certain to add a subtle yet effective hint of multi-faceted colour to any bride’s big day ensemble.