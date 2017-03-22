Budget but Brilliant: Essie & Monique Lhuillier bridal nail polishes

When it comes to creating beautiful bridal nails on a budget , Essie’s new collection with wedding wear extraordinaire Monique Lhuillier, proves the brand has its finger firmly placed on the pre and post-nuptial pulse.
The brand’s first-ever bridal designer collaboration, the limited edition range of 6 mani must-haves provides maximum effect at minimal expense, with each coming in at just under a tenner and in a variety of different colours. The iridescent ivory Lace to the Altar , proved a particular favourite of ours, with a dual-toned ethereal sheen certain to add a subtle yet effective hint of multi-faceted colour to any bride’s big day ensemble.
Whether one or two coats, there’s a duo of eye-catching finishes at your fingertips. For a more pearlescent veil, choose one. For more opalescent coverage, pick two and simply team with your top coat of choice or Essie’s Gel Couture option instead for an ultra glossy finish that’ll stay put for a good few days after the party’s over.
Other colours include the peony pink and gold speckled Blush Worthy , the creamy white and rose Dress is More , the soft dusty grey and shimmer green Sage You Love Me , the rose gold To Have & to Gold and the plum red Berry in Love . When it comes to a mani ready for matrimony, this is one partnership that has all needs nailed.
The Essie Gel Couture Bridal Collection by Monique Lhuillier is available from Boots.com , each priced at £9.99.
