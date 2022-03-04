The fragance that Cara and Kate convinced us to love

1 September 2014
kate-moss-and-cara-fragrance-1

Burberry team up with iconic British-supermodels-of-the-moment Cara Delevingne and Kate Moss to create floral scent My Burberry

When two of the world’s most talked about supermodels partner up with one of industry’s most iconic fashion houses, you know to expect big things – and we can gladly say, we weren’t let down.

My Burberry is the latest fragrance from the patriotic brand and we're confident that it’ll fast earn the status of a timeless classic. Its name is inspired by the way that people refer to their beloved Burberry trench coats – which takes place of pride in the stunning ad campaign fronted by supermodels Cara Delevingne and Kate Moss - and the theme has trickled down to everything, from the elegant bottle and beige box design to the honey-shaded liquid.

Presented in a trench-coloured box, the bottle is topped with a horn-finished cap to reflect the coat’s distinct buttons. Thanks to the colour variation in horn, each cap is unique, making every bottle a one-off. The bottle is finished off with a gorgeous hand-tied knot made from English-woven gabardine, to honour the fabric made by Thomas Burberry over 100 years ago.

And we haven’t even gotten into the scent yet. One spritz of this golden perfume and you’ll be transported to a floral London garden on a rainy day. Its top notes of sweet pea and bergamot fuse with heart notes geranium, golden quince and freesia and finish with base notes of rain-tipped damask, centifolia roses and patchouli.

Beautiful, modest and chic; this scent will be a favourite for years to come.

My Burberry, £65 for 50ml and £90 for 90ml, available from  Burberry


