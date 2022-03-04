The fragance that Cara and Kate convinced us to love

When two of the world’s most talked about supermodels partner up with one of industry’s most iconic fashion houses, you know to expect big things – and we can gladly say, we weren’t let down.

My Burberry is the latest fragrance from the patriotic brand and we're confident that it’ll fast earn the status of a timeless classic. Its name is inspired by the way that people refer to their beloved Burberry trench coats – which takes place of pride in the stunning ad campaign fronted by supermodels Cara Delevingne and Kate Moss - and the theme has trickled down to everything, from the elegant bottle and beige box design to the honey-shaded liquid.