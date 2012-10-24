My beauty stash: Calgary Avansino

MAKEUP

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner in Sepia Ink (£17, www.bobbibrown.co.uk ) which really stays put all day if I need it to.

Giorgio Armani Eyes to Kill Mascara (£24.50, www.armanibeauty.co.uk ) I absolutely love this as it doesn’t smudge.

MAC Brow Set (£12.50, www.maccosmetics.co.uk ) really makes a difference to my brows and the framing of a face.

Chanel Rouge Coco Shine Hydrating Sheer Lipshine (£24, www.selfridges.com ) I really like to make bit of a statement with my lips, so would wear this in orangey or burgundy shades but not pink.

For amazing glow, and a touch of summer all year round, I love Tom Ford Bronzing Powder (£65, www.selfridges.com ).

MAC Eye Brows (£12.50, www.maccosmetics.co.uk ) has a really fine tip for strengthening and neatening the line of brows. It’s the best brow pencil I’ve found.

I absolutely love the colours of Essie nail varnishes (£7.99, www.boots.com ) and they appear to stay for the longest out of all the varnishes I’ve tried.

Cover FX Natural FX Water Based Liquid Foundation (£37, www.houseoffraser.co.uk ) I have rosacea, so need a foundation that gives good cover while looking natural and being kind to skin. This does all three.