My beauty stash: Calgary Avansino

MAKEUP
Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner in Sepia Ink (£17, www.bobbibrown.co.uk ) which really stays put all day if I need it to.
Giorgio Armani Eyes to Kill Mascara (£24.50, www.armanibeauty.co.uk ) I absolutely love this as it doesn’t smudge.
MAC Brow Set (£12.50, www.maccosmetics.co.uk ) really makes a difference to my brows and the framing of a face.
Chanel Rouge Coco Shine Hydrating Sheer Lipshine (£24, www.selfridges.com ) I really like to make bit of a statement with my lips, so would wear this in orangey or burgundy shades but not pink.
For amazing glow, and a touch of summer all year round, I love Tom Ford Bronzing Powder (£65, www.selfridges.com ).
MAC Eye Brows (£12.50, www.maccosmetics.co.uk ) has a really fine tip for strengthening and neatening the line of brows. It’s the best brow pencil I’ve found.
I absolutely love the colours of Essie nail varnishes (£7.99, www.boots.com ) and they appear to stay for the longest out of all the varnishes I’ve tried.
Cover FX Natural FX Water Based Liquid Foundation (£37, www.houseoffraser.co.uk ) I have rosacea, so need a foundation that gives good cover while looking natural and being kind to skin. This does all three.
SKINCARE
Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser (£8.99, https://store.cetaphil.co.uk ) I find this is as good as any expensive cleanser and it’s one that so many dermatologists recommend.
Sisley Black Rose Cream Mask (£90, www.houseoffraser.co.uk ) really seems to work as a pick-me-up for skin.
Liz Earle Superskin Moisturiser (£36, http://uk.lizearle.com ) I wear this daily because it’s non-clogging, and feels clean on my skin. Plus, it doesn’t contain extra additives.
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Eye Recovery Complex (£37, www. esteelauder.co.uk ) is the sister to the Advanced Night Repair famous serum and it has an amazing texture and really helps fine lines.
Sisley Facial Broad Spectrum SPF 50 (£103, www.houseoffraser.co.uk ) This is one of my favourite face creams for summer holiday.
BATH AND BODY
Aromatherapy Associates Bath Oils (from £37, www.uk.spacenk.com ) out of all the bath oils, these still smell incredible.
Ren Body Creams (from £9, www.renskincare.com ) wherever possible I like to use natural products and these ones are free from nasty additives or synthetic fragrances.
Aesop’s Geranium Leaf Hydrating Body Treatment (£23, www.aesop.com/uk ) is amazingly hydrating and smells divine.
Soapwalla Deodorant Cream (£13.80, www.beingcontent.com ) For me it’s all about a natural deodorant and this one really really works. And I’ve tried them all.
Rodial Brazilian Tan (£35, www.rodial.co.uk ) This has never ever streaked on me so I’m a fan.
HAIR
Moroccanoil Restorative Hair Mask (£30.45, www.feelunique.com ) this really takes care of my colour and makes it less straggly.
Percy & Reed Dry Shampoo (£12, www.asos.com ) is absolutely amazing for refreshing my hair look without having to wash it.
Kérastase Reflection Bain Chroma Captive Colour Radiance Protecting Shampoo (£13.55, www.feelunique.com ) I have my hair coloured and find Kérastase the best to care for it.
MY LITTLE BLACK BOOK OF HEALTHINESS
Rainbow Light Women’s Multivitamins which I buy from Wholefoods.
Amazing Meal sachets (£29.91, www.auravita.com ) I always have a healthy snack in my handbag.
Lucas Hugh ( www.lucashugh.com ) this is an absolutely amazing fitness/sportswear company from a designer who used to work at Alexander McQueen and Marc Jacobs. She uses the most incredible hi-tech fabrics.
Barrecore ( www.barrecore.co.uk ) I love this dance and ballet-based fitness class as it seems to work and tone my body like nothing I’ve ever tried before.
Recently I read The China Study by T. Colin Campbell which examines the relationship between consumption of animal products and chronic illness. It is fascinating.
I’m obsessed with Symprove ( www.sunshinehealthshop.co.uk ) which is an amazing probiotic which really helps with digestive function.
Amazing Grass Green Superfood ( www.nutritioncentre.co.uk ) which alkalises the system and provides lots of energy.
Rice Protein Powder I use this in my shakes. I’d prefer not to take a dairy-derived products so use this instead.
Upcakes Run by Jenna Zoe, the company produces healthy treats free from refined sugar, dairy, eggs, and wheat ( www.upcakes.co.uk ).
MY MORNING SMOOTHIE RECIPE
Coconut water
Almond milk
Frozen kale
Frozen pineapple
Frozen blueberries
½ avocado
½ courgette
1 spoonful of almond butter
1 spoonful of coconut oil
Rise protein powder
Green superfood powder
Flax powder
MY TEAM ME
I have seen Josh Wood for my colour for years and years. He's the best. www.joshwoodcolour.com
George Northwood at www.joshwoodcolour.com who cuts my hair.
John Vial who is a fantastic stylist and great at blowdrying my hair www.realhair.co.uk
Andreas at John Frieda is absolutely adorable and a brilliant hairdresser (John Frieda Salon,
4 Aldford Street, London W1K 2AE, 020 7491 0840).
I go to Neville for manicures, www.nevillehairandbeauty.net
Waxing at Hushh Spa in Pimlico www.hushhspas.com
Jenna at www.Joshwoodcolour.com who is abolutely incredible for shaping brows.
Petronella Ravenshear at www.chelseanutrition.com is the most fabulous nutritionist who has really helped with my digestion and the food I eat.
Makeup by Arabella Preston www.arabellapreston.com