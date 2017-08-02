Can CoolSculpting freeze away stubborn summer bulges?

Auxiliary puffs. Heard of them? I actually think of them more as fried eggs — or rather the frilly edges of a fried egg. I’m talking here about those doughy bits of flesh which bulge out of your bra straps and which, however many chaturangas or planks you do, never seem to go away. Which is fine in winter when they can be hidden, but more of a problem in summer. Especially this summer when it is actually hot. Uggh. There is a photograph I came across the other day of me in my new Isabel Marant top with spaghetti straps... and my auxiliary puffs literally billowing out of it at the sides. These pockets of of flesh, they’re so unfair somehow, when you eat right and keep yourself in shape and very much haven’t let yourself go to pot. Us “Skinny Fat” girls , we have our own crosses to bear, you know.

Help though, is at hand, and it comes in the shape of a lady called Magda at The Cosmetic Skin Clinic in Devonshire Place. Magda, if you don’t know already is the untoppled Queen of CoolSculpting, the process which literally freezes your fat to death , and the go-to person in London if you would describe yourself, like me, on the “skinny fat” side.

Now, I’ve had Coolsculpting before — who hasn’t? It’s the best thing to happen to this century since, well, Uber — but only on my tummy and my inner thighs. (Tip: it is close to magic what it can do to stubborn meaty middles, thighs can take a couple of gos to get absolutely right, or at least that was the way for me).

If by remote chance you aren’t yet familiar with what it is, let me quickly explain. The treatment, aka Cryolipolysis was discovered by two Harvard Scientists after observing how the sucking of ice lollies caused some children to get indentations inside their cheeks, a phenomenon they called “Popsicle Panniculitis”. After testing out the freezing treatment on Yucatan pigs, the treatment was recognized by the FDA as being safe for humans to use, et voila, CoolSculpting was created.

And so it is I strip down to my bra and Magda applies the device (a bit like a mini hoover) to the first auxiliary puff. There’s a slight pressure when it clamps down on the bit of skin you want to get rid of but after that — 45 minutes each side — no pain, I promise. The hurtiest thing, really, is the lymphatic massage that comes after to help break down the cells.

The only disappointing thing is that unlike the much more invasive procedure of liposuction, there is no immediate gratification. It takes at least a month to notice the results and if you are like me you’ll all but forget you have had it done, only to catch a glimpse of yourself in the mirror one day and realise that what appeared to be there the night before has suddenly, magically disappeared.

What I’ve lately found out too, is that a little bit of DIY cupping while waiting for it to happen definitely smoothes the area out and might even make it work quicker. (And even if not, it’s much more of a constructive thing to do than sitting at home watching TV by yourself eating ice cream out of the carton, believe me).

Six weeks on then, and hurrah. No more frilly bits. But of course being the sort of person I am, it only makes me want to have more. Is there a fellowship for CoolSculpting compulsives? If not, I might have to start one up.

Find out more about CoolSculpting on The Cosmetic Skin Clinic's website

Follow Christa D'Souza on Twitter