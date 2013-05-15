Cara Delevingne taps in to the finger tattoo trend

Perhaps it was the influence of the punk-themed Met Gala last week but yesterday model-of-the-moment Cara Delevingne upped the ante on her edgy persona by unveiling her first tattoo on Instagram and Twitter - a lion’s head on her right-hand forefinger.

The 20-year-old posted, “My first tattoo!! Lions rule! Thank you so much @bangbangnyc @badgalriri,” giving thanks to close friend Rihanna (a tattoo aficionado) as well as Bang Bang, the New York tattoo parlour who has inked both Rita Ora (Delevingne's ‘wifey’) and Good Girl Gone Bad Rihanna herself. Even Bieber’s a fan.

While the workmanship itself is rather impressive, we're slightly baffled as to the rhyme or reason behind having a lion's head tattooed to your finger and this new trend for ‘finger tattoos.’

That said, going under the needle a week after a suspicious sachet of white powder fell out of her purse perhaps makes Cara's odd body art choice make a little more sense...