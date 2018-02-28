Chanel Coco Mademoiselle has just had a makeover for 2018

She’s been going strong since 2001, but one of the world’s best selling fragrances has been dialled up a notch. Here’s what you need to know about Coco Mademoiselle 2.0…
Fragrance tastes differ markedly across the world. According to Euromonitor International, the UK is now partial to a woody, unisex scents , Italians and Australians prefer luxe, artisan perfumes with floral leanings and light, zingy citrus scents go down well in Japan. There’s one fragrance, however, that defies global trends and tops the bestseller list the world over, even in the oud obsessed Middle East: Chanel Coco Mademoiselle. Chances are you know at least one person who wears it, and even if not, you’ll recognise its whiff on the wind: it’s that popular. Somehow, it manages to retain cherished rather than overexposed status, and it’s global esteem looks set to escalate ever further: Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Intense will launch on the 1st of March, and it’s pushing the boat out where patchouli is concerned in particular, but not quite to 1970s proportions. Here’s a break down of the even more “addictive” Coco Mademoiselle update…
How is it different?
Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Intense retains the original orange and bergamot zestiness, with a backbone of wood, but the proportions of a double distilled patchouli have been increased, with added Tonka bean and vanilla to apparently lend Coco M a particularly irresistible quality. Basically, you kind of wanna eat it- it’s more sensual than the original incarnation. Keira Knightley remains the face of the fragrance- she’s been whizzing around Paris on that scooter and deserting men in the heat of the moment for ten years now. Despite the amped up sophisticated status of Intense, the campaign is more playful and party vibes- think confetti and kareoke rather than sultry seriousness.
Who will like it?
It doesn’t veer so far from the original so as to alienate the Coco Mademoiselle base, but personally I prefer this warmer take. Let’s be honest, it’ll fly, and it does last far longer and smell more unique in my view- its depth makes it smell more unique and less ‘mass market’. I don’t know if people would instantly recognise it as Coco M (I’m on my first few days of wear so I’ll update you as comments come in), and in my mind that’s most definitely a good thing.
The verdict
It’s a patchouli party, and I love it. A perfect blend of ‘floriental’, amber and cirtus, it adeptly crosses many fragrance bridges to please as many tastes as possible without being bland or sickly. A Coco coup.
Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Intense, £82 for 50ml, £116 for 100ml, buy online