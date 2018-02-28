Chanel Coco Mademoiselle has just had a makeover for 2018

Fragrance tastes differ markedly across the world. According to Euromonitor International, the UK is now partial to a woody, unisex scents , Italians and Australians prefer luxe, artisan perfumes with floral leanings and light, zingy citrus scents go down well in Japan. There’s one fragrance, however, that defies global trends and tops the bestseller list the world over, even in the oud obsessed Middle East: Chanel Coco Mademoiselle. Chances are you know at least one person who wears it, and even if not, you’ll recognise its whiff on the wind: it’s that popular. Somehow, it manages to retain cherished rather than overexposed status, and it’s global esteem looks set to escalate ever further: Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Intense will launch on the 1st of March, and it’s pushing the boat out where patchouli is concerned in particular, but not quite to 1970s proportions. Here’s a break down of the even more “addictive” Coco Mademoiselle update…

How is it different?

Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Intense retains the original orange and bergamot zestiness, with a backbone of wood, but the proportions of a double distilled patchouli have been increased, with added Tonka bean and vanilla to apparently lend Coco M a particularly irresistible quality. Basically, you kind of wanna eat it- it’s more sensual than the original incarnation. Keira Knightley remains the face of the fragrance- she’s been whizzing around Paris on that scooter and deserting men in the heat of the moment for ten years now. Despite the amped up sophisticated status of Intense, the campaign is more playful and party vibes- think confetti and kareoke rather than sultry seriousness.