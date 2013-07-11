Chanel hosts Get the Gloss party

Last night saw some of the most glamorous names in the worlds of beauty, health and sport descend upon Covent Garden’s Piazza, for a party hosted by Chanel celebrating Get the Gloss and the official unveiling of (drumroll please) Gloss World!

With the generously rum-infused Jax Coco cocktails flowing, the likes of Olympic golden girl Victoria Pendleton, A-list hair stylist George Northwood , style blogger Peony Lim, model Evangeline Ling, Wonderland magazine Fashion Editor Julia Sarr-Jamois and BeautyMART’s Anna-Marie Solowij (to name but a few!) were all spotted rubbing shoulders, as guests were treated to the most elegant of summer eves in the decadent surroundings of the beauty haven that is Chanel’s Covent Garden Boutique.

For only the finest of makeovers and make-up touch-ups, Chanel Ambassadors Kay Montano and Mary Greenwell were both on hand to create looks inspired by their hugely successful videos featured on GTG TV.