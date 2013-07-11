Chanel hosts Get the Gloss party

Ayesha Muttucumaru 11 July 2013
get-the-gloss-chanel-party-1
Photography by Kirstin Sinclair

The Glossy Posse flocked to Covent Garden last night for the launch of Gloss World. Hosted by Chanel and attended by health and beauty heavyweights, it was a momentous occasion for us here at GTG! Read on for the glossip...

Last night saw some of the most glamorous names in the worlds of beauty, health and sport descend upon Covent Garden’s Piazza, for a party hosted by  Chanel  celebrating Get the Gloss and the official unveiling of (drumroll please) Gloss World!

With the generously rum-infused  Jax Coco  cocktails flowing, the likes of Olympic golden girl Victoria Pendleton, A-list hair stylist George Northwood , style blogger Peony Lim, model Evangeline Ling, Wonderland magazine Fashion Editor Julia Sarr-Jamois and BeautyMART’s Anna-Marie Solowij (to name but a few!) were all spotted rubbing shoulders, as guests were treated to the most elegant of summer eves in the decadent surroundings of the beauty haven that is Chanel’s Covent Garden Boutique.

For only the finest of makeovers and make-up touch-ups, Chanel Ambassadors Kay Montano  and Mary Greenwell were both on hand to create looks inspired by their hugely successful videos featured on GTG TV.

Party-goers were also pampered to the very best of nail shapes and paints from prep, primp and polish pros Marian Newman  and Sophy Robson , with the added bonus of being able to choose from a selection of specially created GTG-inspired nail art too.

As for the food, in true Gloss style only the healthiest of summer party menus was on offer courtesy of a selection of Purelosophy  health drinks and a delicious array of sumptuous waistline-conscience (it is bikini season after all) canapés created by Rocket  and GTG Expert and nutrition supremo Amelia Freer .

The night was a roaring success and we’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who came along to make it such a fantastic evening. With the official launch of Gloss World, it’s an extremely exciting time for us as we continue to create new and exciting ways to bridge the gap between beauty experts and beauty fans, providing only the very best health and beauty advice only a click away.

Curious to see what the fuss was all about? Click here  to find out more and see what we’ve been working on for the past few months…

GTG Editors, Sarah Vine and Susannah Taylor

GTG Editors Susannah Taylor and Sarah Vine with Olympic golden girl Victoria Pendleton

Rum infused Jax Coco cocktails

Marissa Montgomery with hair stylist George Northwood

Freedom2Train with Amelia Freer

Super stylish Blogger, Peony Lim

Wonderland magazine Fashion Editor Julia Sarr-Jamois

Make-up artist Mary Greenwell with model, Laura Hayden

Victoria Pendleton

The brilliant Kay Montano gets to work on Venetia Butterfield from Penguin

Sophy Robson and Kay Montano

GTG contributor Santa Montefiore (right)


