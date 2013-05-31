Chanel launches pop-up nail bar in Selfridges

Ayesha Muttucumaru 31 May 2013
get-the-gloss-chanel-selfridges-nail-bar

Drop in to Chanel's new pop-up nail bar for a top class manicure, writes Ayesha Muttucumaru

Treat nails to the most sophisticated of summer manicures and book in for an appointment at Chanel’s new pop-up nail bar in Selfridges London.

Running from today until the 12th of June, the nail bar will allow all varnish addicts to get their polish fix by offering 30 minute nail shape and paints with one of their nail technicians for a redeemable booking fee*. Furthermore, celebrity nail pro (and GTG-approved expert) Sophy Robson  will also be on hand on the 5th and 6th of June to create exclusive nail designs for those lucky enough to secure a booking.

Having ‘nailed’ everyone from Kate Moss to Alexa Chung to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, nails can certainly look forward to a transformation worthy of an A-lister. There’s even a self-paint bar available to allow guests to experiment with the covetable colour collection in their own time for the perfect shopping pick-me up if you’re out with the girls.

MORE GLOSS: The hottest new nail colours for summer 2013

Today also heralds the arrival of the much-anticipated Chanel summer limited edition shades – a selection of three highly covetable shimmering colours inspired by the iridescent wings of a butterfly. Not sure whether to sport Bel-Argus, Azure or Lilis this summer? Pop in to try them out so that you can find your must-have shade of the season (GTG opted for the pearlescent sapphire hues of Bel-Argus).

With huge Le Vernis bottles hanging from the ceiling and every shade from Chanel’s enviable colour collection on offer to try, it’s a lacquer lover’s paradise, showcasing to great effect why Chanel have been at the helm of high-fashion nail couture for the past two decades. We can’t wait to see what surprises they have in store for us next season…

*£25, £30 with Sophy Robson. For appointments please call 020 7318 2372.



