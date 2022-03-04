Chanel nail boutique launches at Josh Wood Atelier

Susannah Taylor 22 November 2013
get-the-gloss-chanel-nails-at-josh-wood-1

Susannah Taylor checks out the Chanel nail boutique that just stepped up the Josh Wood Atelier's cool factor

As if going to the Josh Wood Atelier is not amazing enough with their world class colourists ( Josh  himself, Bantika Elsley), incredible hair stylists ( George Northwood , Leigh Keates and Ivan Ferreira), unbeatable smoothies, London’s chicest edit of products and all round super cool “I-want-to-stay-in-case-I-spot-someone-famous” vibe, the place just got one step more fabulous (if that’s at all possible).

Now, when you walk through the chic black unbranded doors to ‘the Atelier’ (as regulars call it) there stands a beautiful Chanel nail boutique in all its black and white tweed-walled glory. Overseen by the queen of modern nails and long-time friend and colleague to Josh, Marian Newman  (who has created the nail looks for nearly every fashion brand you can possibly think of), Marian and her team will be offering the chicest manicures and pedicures in London this side of Christmas.

With every Chanel nail colour to choose from, as well as a stack of Chanel fashion books to flick through for inspiration, you might be inspired to try a quilted nail or an uber chic two-tone beige base with black tip. On the other hand you may go off piste as I did and choose a nail to match your outfit - Marian gave me a rock chick matt black nail with a shiny black tip to match the skinny leather trousers I had on that day. Or perhaps you’ll just want the latest hot Chanel shade (my tip off is Blue Satin, a shimmering dark navy). Whatever you choose, it will be special - everything always is inside those black doors.

Josh Wood Atelier,  6 Lansdowne Mews, London, W11. Follow them at @joshwoodcolour and book on  0203 393 0977


