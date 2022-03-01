Channel your inner golden goddess with Vita Liberata Luxury Instant Tan

With summer well and truly underway, we have to admit we’re a little envious of those bronzed beauties who get to spend all their time al fresco. Despite snatching rays wherever we can, we’re in serious need of a self tan top up. Luckily for us, we’ve just found our next faux colour crush in the form of Vita Liberata’s Luxury Instant Bronzing Lotion.

The lavish lotion is an incredible body pick-me-up and provides instant bronzing for sun-starved skin. Streak free and lightly fragranced, it goes on easily and quickly for a golden finish that’s simply flawless. Apple Complex and Neroli Oil revive and condition your skin giving it ultimate hydration for up to 72 hours, while the special formula sculpts, smoothes and tones for skin that’s strong, firm and super healthy.

A beautiful shade of bronze when first applied, Vita Liberata Luxury Lotion is the perfect glamour go-to for a hit of instant colour or a gradual glow. It couldn’t be easier to apply and the magical little lotion doesn’t blotch around the ankles or stain white sheets. If you can’t make it to the French Riviera this summer, this luxurious lotion might just be the next best thing.

Vita Liberata Luxury Instant & Wash Off Bronzing Lotion, £30, available to buy online