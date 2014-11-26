Christmas bonus beauty: Gifts for ladies of luxury
If you can’t spoil yourself and those you love at Christmas, frankly, when can you? Fleecy onesies and multipacks of socks have their place (firmly at the back of the wardrobe), but are unlikely to elicit the same thrill and glee as a clicky new gold palette or a little soupçon of Chanel. Whether you’re buying for a teen, mum, best friend or grandmother, this elegant edit is timeless and a million miles from the everyday. Average presents have no place under our tree; a little bit of luxe goes a long way.
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair, £62.10
Normally giving women anti-ageing elixirs for Christmas might be considered a bit risky. When it comes to ANR though, it’s a totally different ball game. Get a lifetime’s supply if you can, but failing that this generously sized bottle of the cult Synchronized Recovery Complex II should last her most of the year. The transformative serum has been said to take years off, and at the very least will make any woman look as though she’s had a lot more sleep than she’s actually managed. It’s won almost every award out there, is effective for all ethnicities and is the product that beauty editors turn to again and again to look fresh, healthy and hydrated, i.e, probably the opposite of how she’s feeling on Christmas morning.
Stila Tools of the Trade Luxe Brush Set, £29.50
Stila brushes are renowned for their quality- in general they’re perfectly sized, brilliantly precise and not too hard, nor too soft (we approach our brushes with something of a ‘princess and the pea’ mentality). This 5 piece kit will cover most of the bases for party season and beyond, with a blush brush, lip brush, eye shadow brush, concealer brush and all-over blending brush. Whether you’re working to achieve painstaking detail or want to buff on a bit of winter sun, this stash will practically do the handiwork themselves.
YSL Touche Éclat Rose Gold Highlighter, £25
The words ‘rose gold’ and ‘limited edition’ are enough to get my heart racing, and this iconic highlighter fuses both. If you know a girl who might appreciate being bathed in flattering warmth this winter, let this be her magic wand. She’ll be able to banish seasonal dullness in seconds (unfortunately not from the dinner table but you can’t have everything) and create instant cheekbones, no matter how many wines and mince pies have been consumed. If she needed ye olde touche éclat on standby at any time, it’s over the Christmas period, and this opulently packaged update adds a dash of glamour to proceedings.
Clarins Perfect Eyes & Brows Palette, £35
Know a lady who’s all about the brows? A pair of perfectly groomed arches keeps you looking chic even if you’re lolling about the house in your PJs and creates enough drama and definition to keep you from having to make too much of an effort in any other department. As palettes go this one is supremely ladylike- sleek, gold and filled with a versatile line up of products. Three shades of powder allow you to create depth, a holding wax sets the powder and a taupe and light pink shadow allow you to buff in a bit of definition, or provide the perfect base for other eye makeup. As mini tools go the tweezers, eye spoolie and eyeshadow applicator are not at all bad (the general rule being to ditch baby tools for proper models when you have the chance).
Clinique Long Last Matte Lipstick in Crimson, £17.50
A grown-up luxe lipstick slipped into a stocking instead of the usual tangerine will make her very happy indeed. Fruit’s great, but foxy lips are better. Leave subtlely at the door and opt for a bold, hearty red ( it wakes up the face like almost no other make-up can). This Clinique lipstick is classic with a twist; it may look old school but it’s formulation is anything but. Matte yet somehow moisture preserving, it won’t flake, crack or bleed with each Quality Street eaten- instead it will stay smooth and velvety, requiring minimal touch-ups. It’s strapline should be eat, drink and be merry.
Nails Inc Be Gelous Polish Collection, £42
If you’re going to wear glitter, Christmas is the time; slick on a coat or two of Piccadilly Place and you’ll have added enough grown up sparkle to count as jolly, not juvenile. If glitter isn’t at the top of her Christmas list, the other five shades in this collection should fit the bill; you can’t go wrong with an elegant navy, timeless mauve or classic red. The gel texture of these polishes ensures an impeccably glossy finish and longer wear, a definite bonus over finger food season. A couple of coats should keep her going for up to six days, with no messy removal and a constant stream of admirers.
Clarisonic Aria, £155
If she’s not already a Clarisonic buff, introducing her to the cult sonic cleansing system will likely earn you hero status in the beauty stakes. With up to 300 ‘pulses’ per second and three speeds (delicate, universal and powerful), the sleek brush will not only ensure a thorough cleanse but will also reduce the appearance of pores, fine lines and imperfections and help your regular skincare products to penetrate the skin more effectively post-use. A few Clarisonic sessions per week should be enough to have her hooked- it’s a bit like doing the hoovering, but on your face.
This Works Sleeping Partners, £29
We’re not suggesting you slink off to the guest bedroom; these sleeping partners won’t get in the way. Quite the contrary in fact; they’re quite literally a dream duo. The gift of sleep is probably high on many a woman’s wish list, and the giver is guaranteed favour over the festive season, so you really can’t go wrong with the acclaimed deep sleep™ range. This pair is packed with therapeutic lavender, chamomile and vetiver; the easily absorbed body oil softens skin and soothes fraught minds, while the now-iconic pillow spray is potent enough to lull her into a peaceful sleep without being overpowering. This is a gift that you may well be in need of yourself come January.
Lancôme Best of Beauty Box, £160
For the girl who has everything, or actually nothing at all and would adore a trunk of makeup, stat. This neat, chic red ‘suitcase’ is stashed with bestsellers, including my favourite eye makeup remover in the whole wide world, Bi-facil (as Get The Gloss’ resident Makeup Maniac I get through litres of the stuff). Skincare heroes such as the Génifique serum and Tonique Douceur (a favourite of makeup artist Alex Babsky ) mingle alongside classic makeup minis and a universally flattering Hypnôse eyeshadow palette. Every skincare and makeup requirement is covered, alongside a La Vie est Belle fragrance miniature. It’s a marvel they got it all in here- Mary Poppins would be proud.
No7 The Ultimate Collection Beauty and Skincare Gift, £75
Just a heads up; you won’t have to gift wrap this one, these 10 No7 classics are beautifully boxed up already. Deep breath...she’ll receive a generous Protect & Perfect offering (day cream, night cream, intense hand cream), Beautiful Skin (a cleansing lotion and dry skin rescue cream to be precise), a Blissful Body Wash, Sumptuous Bath Soak, Completely Quenched Moisture Lotion, Lovely Lashes mascara and BB Lips. Basically, she won’t have to buy anything in the toiletries section for a very long time, and she’ll have the crème de la crème of high street beauty at her fingertips. Not to mention a pretty nice storage box. This is no brainer beauty at it’s best.
