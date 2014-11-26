Christmas bonus beauty: Gifts for ladies of luxury

5 / 11

Clarins Perfect Eyes & Brows Palette, £35

Know a lady who’s all about the brows? A pair of perfectly groomed arches keeps you looking chic even if you’re lolling about the house in your PJs and creates enough drama and definition to keep you from having to make too much of an effort in any other department. As palettes go this one is supremely ladylike- sleek, gold and filled with a versatile line up of products. Three shades of powder allow you to create depth, a holding wax sets the powder and a taupe and light pink shadow allow you to buff in a bit of definition, or provide the perfect base for other eye makeup. As mini tools go the tweezers, eye spoolie and eyeshadow applicator are not at all bad (the general rule being to ditch baby tools for proper models when you have the chance).

