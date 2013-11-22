Christmas Gift Guide: Mother and Baby
Christmas Gift Guide: Mother and Baby
From brushes to baby booties to bibs (plus some much needed R&R for mum), not only is this gift guide one of our furthest-reaching in terms of age yet, it’s also by far the cutest.
Mason Pearson Blue Child’s Pure Boar Bristle Hair Brush
From baby hair to fine hair to, well, no hair, whatever the follicular age of the newest kid on the block, this boar bristle brush of the highest quality will pass on some intelligent scalp sense that’s sure to see them from pre through to primary school.
Price: £42
Buy online: www.liberty.co.uk
Cowshed Knackered Cow Seductive Bath & Body Oil
If early morning feeds and late night bedtimes have rendered your loved one a tad on the cranky side, give the gift of a little me-time with this relaxation-inducing bath and body oil. Containing lavender and eucalyptus to calm and soothe, she’ll wake up revived, refreshed and ready to face whatever challenges lie in store the next day.
Price: £20
Buy online: www.liberty.co.uk
Liberty London Age 0M to 12M Amy Jane Trim Cashmere Booties
Keep the tiniest of tootsies warm this winter with this super-luxe and super-snuggly pair of cashmere booties. Soft, comfy and pretty darn cute, let’s be honest, they’re as much a gift for you to wrap as they are for them to wear (THEY’RE SO TEENY!).
Price: £35
Buy online: www.liberty.co.uk
Kiehl's Gentle Foaming Baby Wash
If you’re looking for a triple threat for helping to get tots cleaned, preened, prepped and ready for bed, then this sweet-smelling and paediatric approved baby wash for hair, scalp and body is all that’s needed. Sweet-smelling and gentle enough to be used on the most delicate of skin, it’ll definitely go some way in helping make bathtimes as tear-free (and stress-free) as possible.
Price: £16
Buy online: www.liberty.co.uk
Margaret Dabbs Sole Spa Medical Pedicure at Liberty Voucher
There’s never been a more appealing reason for the busiest of mothers to put her feet up, than a visit to the team of skilled podiatrists at the Margaret Dabbs Sole Spa at Liberty. The BEST pedicure in town, it’s the Christmas miracle that the most tired and well-travelled of trotters have been eagerly waiting for.
Price: from £80
Buy online: www.liberty.co.uk
Liberty London Childrenswear Chive Print Bib
Keep spit ups and clean ups at bay with this kooky-printed bib to ensure the clothes of even the muckiest of pups escape unscathed come Christmas Day.
Price: £13
Buy online: www.liberty.co.uk
Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Night Time Ritual
For the ultimate escape from nappy changing, tantrums and school runs, look no further than this luxurious bathtime trio containing the brand’s award-winning Relax Deep Bath and Shower Oil, new Relax Deep Balm and serene Relax Candle to unwind and de-stress at the end of a long day. It’s the perfect way to set the scene for a much-needed good night’s slumber.
Price: £65
Buy online: www.liberty.co.uk
Josh Wood Atelier £50 Green Gift Voucher
A haircut can easily go right to the bottom of any busy mother’s to-do list; hence a visit to the chair of one of the acclaimed team at the Josh Wood Atelier at Liberty will surely be at the top of their wish list. Whether it’s a cut, colour or fresh New Year style that they have their eye on, their locks really couldn’t be in better hands.
Price: £50
Buy online: www.liberty.co.uk
Bloom and Blossom Anti-Stretch Mark Cream
For the perfect must-have gift that many a new or soon-to-be mum will want (but never actually ask for), subtly pop a jar of this nourishing and moisturising cream at the bottom of their stocking. Enriched with shea and cocoa butter and other skin goodies to help rejuvenate and bolster skin both pre and post pregnancy, it may be slightly controversial but trust us, they’ll actually be glad you gave it to them.
Price: £24
Buy online: www.liberty.co.uk
REN Moroccan Rose Otto Sugar Body Polish
Body scrubs don’t come more effective nor more hard-working than this gorgeous rose-scented skin polish from REN. Infused with olive and almond oils to revive dry skin, cane sugar to exfoliate and theophylline and caffeine to re-energise, it’s the perfect pick-me-up for skin suffering from the winter elements.
Price: £32
Buy online: www.liberty.co.uk
