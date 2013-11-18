Christmas Gift Guide: Working girls
Whether she's the consummate professional or quirky creative type, these are the best buys for any working girl who wants to climb the career ladder with impeccable fashion and beauty style.
Chantecaille Le Must Have Set
Looking to gain some serious brownie points? Then this limited edition gift set of desk to dancefloor essentials will set the wheels in motion. With a Faux Cils Mascara, Gel Liner, Lucky Brilliant Gloss and Rose Eye Makeup Remover all housed in a slick bronze leather make-up case, it’ll soon become the Friday night drinks companion she’ll wonder what she did without.
Price: £80
Buy online: www.liberty.co.uk
Le Labo Rose 31 Travel Tube
Le Labo Rose 31 is a beauty editors' favourite for good reason; it's a modern classic rose fragrance with a bewitching scent that cleverly combines Centifolia rose, spicy and woody notes. Now available in this nifty little travel size case, it deserves pride of place in every working girl's handbag.
Price: £95
Buy online: www.liberty.co.uk
Trish McEvoy Liquid Face Colour
This long-lasting, gel-based tint provides a delicate sheer pop of colour to warm up wintry cheeks and lips with just the twist of a pen. With a touch of shimmer for a pretty yet polished finish, any girl would be lucky to find this in their stocking this year.
Price: £27
Buy online: www.liberty.co.uk
Eve Lom Perfect Partners Gift Set
To add a pampering touch of R&R to any working girl’s beauty regime, look no further than this dynamic deep cleansing duo from Eve Lom. With the brand’s soothing Cleanser and Rescue Mask on hand to help bust early morning breakouts and calm late night blemishes, think of it as a first aid kit for any complexion suffering the effects of burning the candle at both ends in the lead up to the Christmas break.
Price: £80
Buy online: www.liberty.co.uk
Chantecaille Bronze Perfection Naturelle SPF 46
Strategic skincare at its portable best, this clever deskside sidekick presents a triple threat of beauty boosting benefits. A sunscreen, powder and skin perfector in one, it’s the ideal gift for any city slicker who’s short on time but not on year-round skin care sense.
Price: £60
Buy online: www.liberty.co.uk
Smythson Yellow Mara Leather Folding iPad Cover
The stylish set are forever smitten with Smythson but this glossy calf leather iPad cover, complete with crocodile print and camel nubuck lining, has certainly upped the ante on the swooning. Elegant yet fun, this is sure to induce some serious office envy.
Price: £325
Buy online: www.liberty.co.uk
Hourglass Femme Nude Lip Stylo in Nude No.2
Channelling your inner bombshell while being at your boardroom best is easily achievable with a superb nude lip colour and this honey beige lip stylo by Hourglass certainly fits the bill. With its hydrating creamy formula and polite punch of pigment, this is the quintessential product for natural-looking beauty.
Price: £22
Buy online: www.liberty.co.uk
Liberty London Collections Medium Mirabelle Fabric Notebook
If you’re shopping for the girl who prefers to handwrite instead of typewrite or chooses her ballpoint over Powerpoint, take note; this gorgeous floral notebook could be just what they’re looking for to ensure that they can carry on scribbling away right into the New Year.
Price: £20
Buy online: www.liberty.co.uk
NARS The Multiple Stick in Portofino
Whether for eyes, cheeks, lips or limbs, this multi-purpose stick is quite simply the daddy of all multitaskers. Perfect for adding a subtle coral sheen to contour or to highlight, it not only saves on space, but serves as the perfect complexion pick-me-up for an express glow-on-the-go.
Price: £29
Buy online: www.liberty.co.uk
