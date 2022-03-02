christmas-gift-ideas-for-your-friend-who-s-super-hard-to-buy-for

Sponsored content We've all got that one friend who's ridiculously hard to buy for. Whether it's because they seem to already have everything (lucky!) or they insisted they don't want anything this year, everybody knows someone who it's a real struggle to find the perfect present for. Not to worry though, because we've been acting as elves and have found four gift ideas sure to suit even the most difficult to shop for person on your list. For the jewellery fiend: Mejuri Bold Croissant Dome Huggies, £55

Glam up even the most pared-back of festive outfits with these pretty croissant shaped earrings that will go with absolutely any ensemble. Available in both gold and silver, they make for the perfect addition to any curated ear. If you're feeling generous, there's a domed croissant hoop that you can add next to the huggies for the ultimate in chic ear dressing. Buy now For your secret Santa: Beauty Pie Luxury Mulberry Silk Hair Scrunchie Bauble , members pay £16.76, non-members £35

Call into the Get The Gloss office and you'll see that every member of the team has one of these either round the wrist or in their hair. Not only are they in the most sumptuous wintery colours (we're obsessed with the burgundy), they're just the right size to keep your ponytail high (if that's what you want) and big enough to slip round your wrist without digging in. Plus, they're super silky so they don't damage your hair. They make for ideal stocking fillers and are a great secret Santa option because your friend will actually use them. Win-win all round. Buy now For the saucy friend: Lovehoney sweet seduction 12 days couple's advent calendar, £90

Whether your friend is newly-loved up or in a long term relationship, this calendar, jam-packed with sexy surprises, is sure to put a smile on their face. We'd give them this just before Christmas, so they can really enjoy it over the long Christmas break. It contains everything they need for a special night in, including a silky eye mask, a candle to set the mood and a massaging wand vibrator. It's the perfect intro to sex toys if your friend is new to them – just don't expect to see your friend much between Christmasa and New Year if this is what you've chosen to buy them... Buy now For the beauty tool addict: TOUCHBeauty Revive, £465