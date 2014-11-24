Christmas Gift Ideas: Presents for Natural Beauties
There’s a lot to be said for adopting a more eco, health and ingredient conscious beauty regime; after all, you only put the very best food on your table come Christmas time, so it follows that the same ought to go for your face. If you have an avid organic beauty lover in your life who craves pure, natural, unadulterated beauty products, the following line up will put you at the top of of the ‘thank you card list’. From decadent body oils to megastar approved makeup, this lot prove that no one can put green beauty in the corner- let these holistic picks take centre stage.
Pai Skincare Instant Brightening Facial Kit, £30
Ensure that green girls greet Boxing Day morning as fresh faced as humanly possible with this smoothing, polishing facial in a box (the box, incidentally, is a keeper- designed by British artist William Watson West). Gentle yet no nonsense on the ethical, organic and skin-buffing fronts, the pristinely presented Kukui & Jojoba Bead Skin Brightening Exfoliator and Copaiba Deep Cleanse AHA Mask whisk away dullness and impurities to leave the user with soft, radiant skin. Skincare ingredients are as botanical as West’s paintwork; the mask contains anti-bacterial Copaiba actives to keep blemishes at bay while the exfoliator is packed with nourishing Omega 6 & 3.
Ilia Beauty Gold Box Gift Set, £45
More bright beauty ideas come courtesy of sustainable superstar brand Ilia. If you’ve not given organic makeup a whirl before, I highly recommend that you make Ilia your starting point . The colour range is quite frankly, delicious, and textures are bang on. Enlighten a lucky lady to the power of Ilia with this gilded gift set, containing new Cosmic Dancer Limited Edition Illuminator and the best-selling White Rabbit Lip Gloss. The duo is festively shimmery without the OTT tinsel effect and will serve any wearer well when worn under mistletoe. It will catch EVERYONE’S eye so she’ll be calling the shots.
Sunday Riley Juno Hydroactive Cellular Face Oil, £98
A splurge indeed, but do bear with me, as this much-lauded dry oil brings instant and long lasting luminosity and radiance to even the most parched, grey and partied-out complexions. Juno’s ingredients list reads like a health giving superjuice, with retinol rich broccoli oil, an anti-inflammatory berry seed blend and antioxidant Chardonnay grape oil (we particularly like the sound of that one). Meadowfoam mimics the effect of sebum in the skin, allowing the oil to penetrate the skin more effectively than competitors, while black cumin calms eczema, acne and psoriasis. In short, this oil has something for everyone, whether the receiver is partial to products au naturel or not.
Rahua Body Amazon Oil, £47
On the subject of indulgent oils, Mother Nature can give you as much as a glow as a hasty spray tan can, and this light, luxurious elixir is a case in point. Expanding on their already cult haircare range, Rahua has blended and bottled potent, rainforest derived oils to create a stellar sustainable bodycare range. This rich yet easily absorbed oil restores flaky skin and lacklustre limbs to their former glory- think glossy legs, smooth arms and many, many compliments. It’s suitable for pregnant women, so the perfect treat for an expectant mother wanting to scale down her use of synthetic chemicals but still look and feel like a fox.
Boucleme Travel and Trial Kit, £22
The perfect trio for women averse to fighting nature, this curl cleanser, curl conditioner and curl defining gel combine frizz-eliminating natural actives (not a smidgen of silicone in sight) with outstanding eco-credentials. The British brand has a deep understanding of hydrating, high-grade natural ingredients and how these can improve and enhance curly hair; think honey rather harsh detergents and spearmint rather than sulfates. Don’t expect a foamy showering experience, but do anticipate superior curl control, lovely shine and a holistic beauty halo.
Edition Perfumes 'She Came To Stay' Eau de Parfum, £100
A decadent unisex perfume hailing from the heart of east London, this scent will suit a seriously cool natural fan in search of a unique, ‘stop you in the street’ fragrance. With a heart of Indonesian clove and nutmeg it’s especially suited for winter wear, but top notes of geranium, basil and lemon give the fusion a lift. Inspired by a novel of the same name written by Simone de Beauvoir in 1943, the perfume is designed to reflect evolving human relationships. Whether she’s come to stay or not, chances are this scent will linger for years to come- its depth and universal appeal makes it memorable and distinctive.
Kjaer Weis Essential Duo Set, £55
Made in Italy from the finest organic and natural ingredients, Kjaer Weis’ tightly edited makeup collection is eco-chic at its best. Designed by Danish-born, New York based makeup artist Weis, the range takes health, beauty, functionality and futuristic formulations very seriously. The effect is simple and stunning; as this plum lip tint and smoky taupe shadow demonstrate. A cinch to apply, highly blendable and both with antioxidant properties, these two are perfect partners for Christmas parties and board meetings alike. They work hard on a lot of levels, giving skin, features and your conscience a boost. In case it influences your gift choice, the professionally wholesome Gwyneth Paltrow loves the brand. Wannabe Gwynnies will love you for buying it.
Jane Iredale Bitty Brow Kit, £24
A natural looking yet artfully defined brow is a much coveted thing; give the gift of great definition knowing that her arches are all above board ethically and environmentally speaking. This petite yes precise kit pairs a water-resistant mineral brow powder with a transparent, botanical setting wax, also equipping you with three brushes to blend and tease brows into shape. The brow shadow is wonderfully subtle yet buildable depending on your hair colour and the brow wax is adhesive without being glue-like. Sayonara Scouse brow; natural framing is our forte.
Oskia Rose de Mai Massage Candle, £34.50
‘Me time’ doesn’t get more hedonistic than a sensual double-duty candle. On the one hand it’s an instant atmosphere creator for drinks dos, long lunches and bath times, on the other it’s a silky, softening massage potion that puts stress to bed and soothes winterworn skin. With a delicate rose fragrance and low melting point, it won’t overpower your senses or scald the skin; in fact it will leave it feeling more healthy and hydrated than many a body cream or lotion thanks to its beeswax, coconut oil and soybean formula. Volunteer as masseuse and earn partner, friend or general brownie points for 2015 and beyond.
Neom Perfect Night's Sleep, £29.95
Who wouldn’t want to find a peaceful night’s slumber under the tree? For new mothers, all other mothers and women in general everywhere, a good night’s kip is golden, if not priceless. This ‘3 step sleep programme’ is then, I’m sure you’ll agree, very good value. 91% of tranquil testers reported a better night’s sleep after use; the 100% natural, ethically sourced essential oils are as therapeutic as they are fragrant. English lavender, sweet basil and jasmine will lull you to sleep following a relaxing ritual of candle lighting (and blowing out!), bath soaking and pillow spraying. The Tranquility collection could very well transform bedtimes. Warning; she may be inclined to turn down seasonal soirees in favour of this calming three piece.
