Ciat introduces new Nail Lab

The idea of at-home nail art can sometimes seem great in theory, messy in practice. So if stepping out of your polish comfort zone both intrigues and worries you in equal measure, help is at hand thanks to Ciaté and their new Nail Lab, £65.

Inspired by the must-have tools and formulas found in Creative Director Charlotte Knight’s own kit bag, use one of the 12 loose glitter pots and the six Ciaté iconic crème shades to create your very own personalised polish pot for a tailor-made finish that’s entirely bespoke.

Like a mini dresser jam-packed with new season essentials, there’s even a drawer entirely dedicated to the tools of the trade for pro application, plus recipe cards to provide ample inspiration for making over your mani.

A definitive tool kit for your talons, this is the one-stop shop that we’ll be banking on for giving our digits a dose of customised creative flair, to nail on-trend textured tips and toes when it comes out later this month.