Ciat introduces new Nail Lab

Ayesha Muttucumaru 9 January 2014
get-the-gloss-ciate-nail-lab-1

Personalise your polish with Ciaté's new Nail Lab, launching later this month. Ayesha Muttucumaru gets the gloss...

The idea of at-home nail art can sometimes seem great in theory, messy in practice. So if stepping out of your polish comfort zone both intrigues and worries you in equal measure, help is at hand thanks to Ciaté and their new Nail Lab, £65.

Inspired by the must-have tools and formulas found in Creative Director Charlotte Knight’s own kit bag, use one of the 12 loose glitter pots and the six Ciaté iconic crème shades to create your very own personalised polish pot for a tailor-made finish that’s entirely bespoke.

Like a mini dresser jam-packed with new season essentials, there’s even a drawer entirely dedicated to the tools of the trade for pro application, plus recipe cards to provide ample inspiration for making over your mani.

MORE GLOSS: Nail technician Marian Newman shares her top tips for looking after your nails

A definitive tool kit for your talons, this is the one-stop shop that we’ll be banking on for giving our digits a dose of customised creative flair, to nail on-trend textured tips and toes when it comes out later this month.

The Ciaté Nail Lab is now available for pre-order from  www.ciate.co.uk/nail-lab


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More