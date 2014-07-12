Ciaté’s Shell Manicures brings chic-side to your fingertips

From the brand that revolutionised caviar nails, Ciaté’s latest offering comes in the form of these bedazzling Shell Manicures, complete with real crushed shells. Inspired by underwater influences on the catwalk, the brand has bottled up this latest trend and brought it straight to our fingertips. There are three twinkling kits to choose from: Mermaid You Look (lilac/grey), Wish Upon A Starfish (pearlescent white) and She Sells Seashells (baby pink).

Each set comes with one paint pot (in their cute signature bow bottle), one pot of crushed shells and a funnel. After painting your nails, sprinkle the precious crushed shells straight to the wet nail polish (it’s important to do it before it dries to ensure that it sticks). Any stray shell pieces can be collected and placed back into the pot with the clever funnel provided. Once dried, your nails will shimmer under every stroke of light. To avoid early chipping, we’d recommend a lick of topcoat polish to secure the shells for longer.

Fuss-free and instantly effective, you’ll be left with beautifully sparkling nails quicker than you can say “The Little Mermaid”.

Ciaté Shell Manicures , available in three colours, £20 each