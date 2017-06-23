Ciate Mani Markers - the quickest way to paint your nails?

Achieving the perfect at-home or on the go mani can be a messy business. Requiring patience, coordination and a certain degree of athleticism (especially when it comes to our toes), perfectly painted double digits can sometimes feel like they’re out of reach. Speed and precision are qualities that seem to be missing from our nail polish collection at the moment but thanks to Ciate’s Mani Markers, a solution to those very concerns could be closer than we think. What does a Mani Marker do? Rather than a clunky bottle, Mani Markers provide a portable and mess-free alternative - nail polish pens that provide both targeted application and high coverage colour in one stroke. Designed to fit into a handbag as easily as they do a pencil case, the thinking behind their packaging is pretty genius. Now available in three new nude shades, (the cool mauve Jetsetter, blush-pink Smitten Kitten and soft pale peach Day Dreamer), their arrival makes for an appealing option come festival or flight this summer. Impressively easy to use, simply push the nib all the way down for 45-60 seconds to release the product and swipe along the length of the nail until the whole area is covered. No base coat is needed, but a top coat is recommended for a glossier finish.

Do they deliver? In terms of quickness and practicality - yes. Incredibly fast drying, their thin slanted tips provide welcome precision especially around the base of the nail for a neater finish. While a little streaky when compared to a traditional brush, it's easy enough to go back and fill in the gaps once dry (however, we’d recommend pressing in the polish rather than applying it in strokes for doing this). To increase the likelihood of a smoother finish in one coat though, pressing the nib down for the full 45-60 seconds to load it with enough product beforehand is key. The finish is more matte than glossy, so a top coat is a must for a high-shine finish - and for greater longevity too. Coverage-wise though, we were impressed by the amount of pigment one coat was able to achieve. In terms of shade range, there are five others available (in addition to the new nudes). Three have sold out though and we’d love to see even more available to ensure our collections are that much more comprehensive.