Clarisonic and Lancme team up for Mothers Day gift

With the countdown to Mother’s Day now officially on, we’re all in a frenzy trying to decide what would make the best Mother’s Day gift. What does every woman want? Well, we think we’ve figured it out: perfect skin, and it seems that Clarisonic and Lancôme have provided just the solution...

In a new collaboration, two of our favourite skincare brands have teamed up to solve all manner of skincare dilemmas and resolve our shopping woes at the same time. In a limited edition gift set containing the award-winning Clarisonic Mia 2 and Lancôme Visionnaire, plus its Gel Éclat Clarifying Cleanser too, £125, the kit (worth £161) poses a triple threat for achieving smoother, more supple, younger-looking skin.

Created after conducting a study showing that the benefits of Visionnaire were significantly increased when used in conjunction with the Clarisonic, 84% of women agreed that their skin looked softer and more radiant after using the high tech gadget and anti-ageing serum together. Not only that, but after just two weeks, testers saw a marked improvement in pore size and dullness, skin texture, evenness, elasticity and hydration compared to when using Visionnaire alone.

Using sonic oscillation technology to provide a deep clean like no other gadget that we’ve tried, the other models are also great for tackling any skin type or problem. The new Clarisonic Aria , £155, is ideal for even sensitive skin due to its three speeds and the Clarisonic Plus , £179, provides an alternative way for getting both face and body even more squeaky clean post-shower.

A gift to appease every mum and every complexion too, that’s one thing we can thankfully cross off our shopping lists this weekend. At least we have another three months to have a think about Father’s Day…