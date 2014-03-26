Clarisonic and Lancme team up for Mothers Day gift

Ayesha Muttucumaru 26 March 2014
get-the-gloss-clarisonic-mia2-and-lancome-1

Ayesha Muttucumaru calls off the search for the ideal Mother's Day beauty gift thanks to Clarisonic and Lancôme's collaboration

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

With the countdown to Mother’s Day now officially on, we’re all in a frenzy trying to decide what would make the best Mother’s Day gift. What does every woman want? Well, we think we’ve figured it out: perfect skin, and it seems that Clarisonic and Lancôme have provided just the solution...

In a new collaboration, two of our favourite skincare brands have teamed up to solve all manner of skincare dilemmas and resolve our shopping woes at the same time. In a limited edition gift set  containing the award-winning Clarisonic Mia 2 and Lancôme Visionnaire, plus its Gel Éclat Clarifying Cleanser too, £125, the kit (worth £161) poses a triple threat for achieving smoother, more supple, younger-looking skin.

Created after conducting a study showing that the benefits of Visionnaire were significantly increased when used in conjunction with the Clarisonic, 84% of women agreed that their skin looked softer and more radiant after using the high tech gadget and anti-ageing serum together. Not only that, but after just two weeks, testers saw a marked improvement in pore size and dullness, skin texture, evenness, elasticity and hydration compared to when using Visionnaire alone.

Using sonic oscillation technology to provide a deep clean like no other gadget that we’ve tried, the other models are also great for tackling any skin type or problem. The new Clarisonic Aria , £155, is ideal for even sensitive skin due to its three speeds and the Clarisonic Plus , £179, provides an alternative way for getting both face and body even more squeaky clean post-shower.

A gift to appease every mum and every complexion too, that’s one thing we can thankfully cross off our shopping lists this weekend. At least we have another three months to have a think about Father’s Day…


You may also like

17 of the best face mists to suit every budget and skin type
The best budget supermarket beauty brands
Can't afford to get your colour done? Here's how to make your hair colour last longer at home
What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Tower 28 Beauty BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm in Happy Hour, £21
La Roche-Posay Respectissime Waterproof Eye Make-Up Remover, £12.50
Chanel Vitalumière Foundation, £45
Nail Envy Alpine Snow Nail Strengthener was £21.90 now £17.52
Your London Florist Dream Cloud Bouquet, £60
Balance Me Pre and Probiotic Radiance Cream, £29

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
Beauty
20 Christmas gifts under £20 - find the perfect stocking fillers and Secret Santa presents
Beauty
Glossy Picks: new festive and party season beauty buys
Awards
Get The Gloss Beauty Awards 2023 Winners
Explore More