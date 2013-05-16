CND Vinylux: the solar powered manicure

CND, the makers of Shellac, has done it again and wowed our little beauty minds. We all know nails are one of the hottest trends in beauty these days, but while Shellac and other gel nail systems allow for the convenience of long lasting wear - sometimes up to three weeks of chip free polish - the inconvenience of booking into a salon for the application and, later, the removal is a little bit of a headache. Because really, who has the time? And no, peeling it off at home is not an option if you're to remain glossy at all times, unless you want to permanently damage your nails...

So, CND has made what women want - a longer lasting nail polish with none of the fuss. Vinylux, available now, is a week-long polish that you can apply at home with no need for lamps or an appointment to remove it; finally, the product we've been waiting for.

With no need for a base coat (which would actually inhibit the long-wear formula), all you need for up to seven days of flawless nails is your CND Colour Coat, £9.95, and a Top Coat, £9.95, which has 'ProLight Technology'. Using just two thin coats, the colour polishes are self-adhering, sticking to your nail bed without any staining and drying quickly to a slightly dull finish.