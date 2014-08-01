CoppaFeel with the charity manithon from Birchbox

Here at GTG we love a manicure, and it's even better when it’s for a good cause. Always keen to do our bit, we were super excited to learn about the ‘Manithon’ (manicure marathon) being held by Birchbox in Soho Square in aid of breast cancer awareness.

Supported by celebrity ambassador Sarah-Jane Crawford, all proceeds from the manithon will go to CoppaFeel!, an organisation aiming to stamp out the late detection of breast cancer by educating women on what they should be looking for, as well as giving them the confidence to seek medical referral if they ever find an abnormality. The manithon is due to take place in Soho Square on the 29th of August, and will see 20 manicure stations set up by Birchbox and Models Own nails to buff, polish and pamper the fingertips of London’s lucky ladies. Spaces can be pre-booked on the website to ensure you don’t miss your must-have manicure, and all profits will go directly to CoppaFeel!

If that wasn’t enough, fashion illustrator Sally Faye Cotterill has also designed a limited edition T-shirt to mark the occasion, which is available to buy exclusively through the Birchbox website from today. This tasty tee costs just £12 and all proceeds will go towards promoting the early detection and treatment of breast cancer.

The event’s celebrity ambassador, Radio 1Xtra DJ Sarah-Jane Crawford, said the idea behind the event was to generate “knowledge and valuable donations” for breast cancer awareness, adding: “I’m a massive beauty fan and combining beauty and fundraising is a genius idea. I’m honoured to be involved, it’s going to be an amazing event and I’ll be first in the queue to get my nails done!”

Glam nails and a great cause? We can’t think of a better way to spend a Friday afternoon.

The Birchbox Manithon will take place on 29th August 2014, 10am - 7:30pm in Soho Square, London. Manicures will cost a minimum of £5 per person and can be pre-booked here