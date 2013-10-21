Design your own nail varnish with Nails Inc and Fenwick of Bond Street

If all you want for Christmas is a never-seen-before beauty product, then Nails Inc’s latest competition is just for you.

The London department store Fenwick of Bond Street and world’s leading nail brand, Nails Inc, have teamed up to offer the exciting opportunity to design a brand new shade of nail lacquer, which will be available exclusively in the Bond Street store for Christmas.

Tired of seeing the same old nail shades? Then this is your chance to be creative and design a colour you've always dreamed of. The lucky winner will receive 20 bottles of their designed colour which will certainly keep you in the good books of all your friends and family this festive season.

Simply tweet a picture of a coloured object that inspires your shade suggestion or a picture of your own manicure in a colour you want to recreate to @FenwickBondSt and @nailsinc with the hashtag #BondStNails to enter.

Entrants must follow both @nailsinc and @FenwickBondSt on Twitter to be eligible to participate.

You have until 31st October at midday to submit your unique choice of shade - on your marks, get set, polish!