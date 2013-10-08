Dior launches the ultimate French manicure collection

Anna Hunter 8 October 2013
get-the-gloss-dior-manicure-nails

If you want to go back to the simple yet chic French manicure this season, Dior's latest range will help you go au naturel writes Anna Hunter

Nail art, stick-on designs and jewel-encrusted talons may be taking the beauty world by storm, but sometimes you just want to go back to basics. No one does classical grooming like the French, and who better than Dior to provide some much needed and impeccably chic TLC for your talons?

To celebrate the fiftieth anniversaire of their universally adored Crème Abricot  hand and nail treatment, £19, Dior has created a nourishing Manicure range to really transform your mitts to hand model status. Featuring new launches and reformulations of their much-lauded base coat, top coat and nail polish remover, the range promises to smooth, soften and repair hands and nails so that they look their best au naturel.

Taking the iconic Crème Abricot’s nourishing powers to the next level, the line up includes Huile Abricot , £19, a daily serum infused with apricot oil, essential fatty acids, antioxidants and Vitamin E. It’s a nutritious health shot for your nails that promises to enhance their strength and intensely rehydrate cuticles.

For subtle yet spectacular nails follow with the Diorlisse Abricot Nude Perfectors  in Pink Petal or Snow Pink, £18 each - both conceal ridges and imperfections whilst imparting an incredibly flattering shine and hint of colour.

For a mani that lasts a millennium (almost) don’t omit the Abricot Base Coat , £17.50, or Top Coat , £17.50, and if a timeless French manicure is your look du jour the Instant French Manicure pen , £18.50, will become your oh-so-elegant new best friend. When it comes to taking it all off in a responsible manner, Dior also have just the thing with their redeveloped, acetone-free Dissolvant Abricot. Parisian polish has never been easier to master.

For more information see Dior's website .


