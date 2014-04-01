Dr Lewinn's set to launch Renunail Triple Strength Nail Colours

Judy Johnson 1 April 2014
get-the-gloss-renunail-triple-strength-nail-colours-1

The bestselling nail strengthener now has a splash of high-gloss colour

If your nails are flaky, constantly breaking, chipping and generally feeling pretty sorry for themselves, the likelihood is you haven't yet discovered Dr Lewinn's Renunail Nail Strengthener .

One bottle of this nail-fixing hero sells every 15 minutes. Why? Because it works. Within just four weeks of regular use it transforms half-bitten, brittle and damaged nails into healthy looking talons. Online customer reviews cite it as being 'magic', 'utterly brilliant' and 'beyond expectations' and now that it's a firm Glossy favourite we can attest that they're spot on.

It is quite an arduous task, however, to apply this every day, along with using your cuticle oil and most likely applying a colour over the top (it makes a great base coat). So it's safe to say we can't WAIT for May, when Dr Lewinn's launches a colour range of the infamous formula in the UK.

Starting with just five colours, the Renunail Triple Strength Nail Colours, priced at £14, will be enriched with keratin, bamboo and calcium while delivering high gloss colour in five classic, suits-all shades. They’re also formaldehyde, toluene and dibutyl phthalate-free.

It's such a genius idea that we can't believe it hasn't been done before…

Available from  www.drlewinns.co.uk  from May 2014


