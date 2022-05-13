Masterclass: Kickstart your journey to a leaner, healthier body and get a £150 goodie bag with Dr Natalie Geary

13 May 2022
dr-nathalie

As one of the best body sculpting specialists in the UK, Dr Natalie will be sharing her expert advice on how to get healthy, lose weight and the in-clinic body contouring treatments that really work. We're giving you a ZO Skin body cream worth £70 too!

Dr Natalie Geary is one of the UK’s finest cosmetic doctors and body sculpting specialists and her Surrey clinic,  Light Touch Clinic  specialises in non-invasive and non-surgical aesthetic procedures.

In our latest online masterclass (also available on catch-up) Dr Natalie will be talking about her new bespoke weight loss programme   Go Figure!  that, unlike many other plans, takes into consideration every facet of wellbeing and lifestyle that are needed for a successful and sustainable body transformation journey.

We will focus on the importance of gut health, the role of sleep and stress in weight loss, as well as finding out her top nutritional advice and hearing about the latest multi-faceted in-clinic body treatments such as the fat zapping laser treatment, the  Emerald Laser .

So, come and join Get The Gloss and Dr Natalie Geary for a fun evening and get a fabulous goodie bag too.

What’s included in your ticket:

You will receive a goodie bag* worth £150 containing:

Go Figure! tote bag

Water bottle

ZO Skin Health Body Emulsion, worth £70

£50 Light Touch voucher - can be redeemed against any clinic treatments

Event details:

Date: Wednesday 25th May, 7-7.45pm GMT

Ticket price: £20

Where: join via video link

Sign up now via Eventbrite

*Please note that goodie bags can only be shipped to UK addresses. Goodie bags are shipped by the Light Touch Clinic, which makes every effort to ensure your products arrive ahead of time.


