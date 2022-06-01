Meet The Lip Doctor: join our online masterclass with Dr Tijion Esho, plus £124 goodie bag!

When it comes to lips there’s nothing that Dr Tijion Esho doesn’t know. An industry leader in the world of aesthetic medicine, Dr Esho has clinics in London, Newcastle and Dubai and is the resident doctor on BBC Morning Live and Netflix’s The Body Fixers.

We’re giving you exclusive access to 'The Lip Doctor' himself PLUS a £125 lip care goodie bag. You'll have 45 minutes with the man who’s responsible for creating some of the most innovative lip-enhancing procedures in the world, including the Laser Lip Lift , a non-invasive alternative to lip filler.

Dr Esho isn’t just about aesthetics though, his personal passion is the health and longevity of youthful lips. That’s why he created ESHO, an award-winning cosmeceutical brand that delivers high-quality skincare for lips. With your ticket, you'll receive the four existing products in the range and you'll be among the first to try two soon-to-be-launched new additions: ESHO Seal and ESHO Renew.

So, whether you’re already familiar with facial aesthetics, want to dip your toe into the world of tweakments or to find out more about how to age-proof your lips at home, join Get The Gloss and Dr Esho for an intimate evening of conversation and demonstration - available online and on catch-up.

Your goodie bag worth £127.94 contains:

ESHO Drench 24hr Hydrating Lip Serum £19.99

ESHO Sculpt Ultra Volumising Lip Serum £21.99

ESHO Pause Advanced Lip Boosting Serum £19.99

ESHO Coat Ultra-Hydrating Repair and Heal Lip Balm £21.99

New! ESHO Seal £21.99

New! ESHO Renew £21.99

At the class, you’ll receive a special code providing you with a discount across ESHO products.

Masterclass spaces are limited, don’t miss out!

Event details:

When: Tuesday 19 July 7-7:45pm BST

Where: Online and on catch up. Zoom link will be sent to you via Eventbrite.

Ticket: £25 with goodie bag

Sign up now via Eventbrite

Goodie bags UK and Ireland only. Event will be recorded.