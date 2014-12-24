Editor's Letter: The best moments in Beauty and Health for 2014

15 / 21

14. The body trimmers: Insta-fitness

Five years ago it was all about Facebook; two years ago, all about Twitter, but 2014 was definitely the year that belonged to Instagram. According to TechCrunch, the picture-based app has been valued at a cool $35 billion; it is also the perfect platform for health and fitness lovers to reveal their daily routines with many using it now as their shop window.

Our favourites of 2014 are @kayla_itsines , an Australian born personal trainer with 1.7m followers, London-based fitness guru @thebodycoach who’s attracted 90,000 followers since the beginning of the year, and @yoga_girl a beautiful blonde yogi based in Aruba who is photogaphed in ridiculously bendy yoga poses on incredibly beautiful beaches.