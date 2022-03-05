Essie’s fashionable new partnership

Essie , the nail varnish brand favoured by British royalty (K-Middy and The Queen are reportedly fans) have enlisted the trendsetting eye of New York based fashion designer, Rebecca Minkoff. The pair’s collective appreciation of colour have seen them partnering for Minkoff’s catwalk shows since 2012 so the recent annoucement comes as a natural next step.

“For Rebecca, nails have always been the decisive accessory to complete her looks and tell the story of her collection,” said Carolyn Holba, worldwide general manager of Essie. Minkoff confirms, “I have always had a lifelong passion for vibrant nail color and nail art — they are the perfect accessory and offer every woman another unique way to express herself.”

In her newly created role, the first of its kind for Essie, Minkoff will help forecast trends and provide input on colours with her first collection for Spring including Garden Variety, a teal blue and Flowerista, a rich plum.

Read more at WWD

