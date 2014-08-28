Estée Lauder paints the net pink for breast cancer awareness

28 August 2014
gtg-estee-lauder-main

The 23rd annual campaign for breast cancer awareness plans to be bigger, better and more net-focused than ever before

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

For their 23rd annual breast cancer campaign, Estée Lauder Companies plan to focus more on social and digital media in the hope of increasing levels of awareness and donations for the cause. Following the remarkable social success of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge , Mr. Lauder called the results “fantastic”, adding “If more diseases or causes can engage a broader population, raising awareness and, hopefully, raising funds, that’s fine”.

Raising $53 million since they began in 1992, Lauder Companies are now hoping to follow in the footsteps of the ALS campaign by making their campaign more prominent on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. Tactics will include using the hashtag #BCAstrength, donating money for ‘uplifting’ photos posted on social media and raising funds through sales of the pink ribbon.

Read the full story  here


