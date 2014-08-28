Estée Lauder paints the net pink for breast cancer awareness

For their 23rd annual breast cancer campaign, Estée Lauder Companies plan to focus more on social and digital media in the hope of increasing levels of awareness and donations for the cause. Following the remarkable social success of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge , Mr. Lauder called the results “fantastic”, adding “If more diseases or causes can engage a broader population, raising awareness and, hopefully, raising funds, that’s fine”.

Raising $53 million since they began in 1992, Lauder Companies are now hoping to follow in the footsteps of the ALS campaign by making their campaign more prominent on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. Tactics will include using the hashtag #BCAstrength, donating money for ‘uplifting’ photos posted on social media and raising funds through sales of the pink ribbon.

