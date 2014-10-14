Exclusive Reader Offer at Face Gym Selfridges

Warm up, cardio, strength and cool down and all terms bandied around at the gym, in the park or in the comfort of your living room if you’re the home workout type. Following the protocol has obvious advantages (taught thighs, no injuries), but would you ever consider switching up your cleanse, tone and moisturise regime for something a little more hardcore? Kickstart your facial fitness routine with Face Gym at Selfridges Oxford Street this weekend and you’ll discover that your glutes aren’t the only muscles that can uplifted by a little exercise…

Face Gym is a highly efficient ‘workout’ concept for the face, designed by FT Spa Junkie Inge Theron. It’s about as far from a wishy washy facial as you could get- think vigorous knuckling, high energy ‘whipping’ and deep ‘micro contouring’. The results gleaned include boosted blood flow, accelerated collagen production and improved cell renewal, not to mention toned, tightened and more defined facial muscles. Put on a brave face, and you’ll see results akin to a beauty bootcamp, without going anywhere near a needle, scalpel or doctor’s office. Where do we sign up?

Come along to Face Gym at on the ground floor of Selfridges Oxford Street this Saturday to celebrate the launch of Pure Lift Face Technology – the strongest over the counter device for toning and tightening with instant results. This nifty sculpting gadget is available exclusively at Face Gym Selfridges in London, and is to all intents and purposes it serves as a ‘power plate for your face’. Put your beauty, spa and wellness to questions to Face Gym founder Inge between 11am and 4pm and discover the latest in lifting and defining beauty gadgets. Learn the tricks of the trade, trial and test Face Gym products (all organic may we add) and find out everything you need to know about Yamuna Face Balling. We’re curious about this one too, so we’ll see you there.

Book in for the ultimate 15min face lifting experience to start your weekend on a high- think pert, perky skin and uplifted, defined brows thanks to Pure Lift Face . Instagram your brow lift results tagging in @face_gym and receive a free 10 min scalp, brow or cheek lift when you book a full price treatment from the Face Gym menu before 31st October (Instagram posts must be uploaded with ‘before and after’ shot). There will be a photographer on hand to capture your best side, and complimentary Beauty Tonic shots to help you to achieve an inner glow. We’re afraid that if you’ve had botox or fillers in the past 30 days you’ll have to give treatments a miss, but we’d love to see you regardless!

There are 40 spaces available exclusively for Get The Gloss readers from 11-4 on Saturday 18th October. Email sj@spajunkie.com for bookings and check out the Face Gym menu and products here .

