Join our online masterclass with the Experimental Perfume Club for an introduction to perfumery and blending. Plus £92 goodie bag!

6 May 2022
experimental-perfume-club-masterclass

Discover everything there is to know about fragrance with EPC founder Emanuelle Moeglin, plus how to layer fragrance with your very own kit, free with ticket. Also available on catch-up. Hurry, spaces are limited!

Perfumer extraordinaire, Emmanuelle Moeglin studied her olfactory art at the prestigious ISIPCA (International School of Perfume, Cosmetic and Flavour) before going on to work at some of the world’s biggest fragrance brands. In 2016 she decided to launch her own unique perfume concept that set out to disrupt the fragrance landscape. And so the  Experimental Perfume Club  was born.

EPC is all about demystifying the world of fragrance, making it more accessible and personal. Customers can explore and learn about ingredients, how perfumes are made and even work with in-house 'noses' to create a completely bespoke scent. And, of course, Emmanuelle has created EPC’s own signature scents that are designed to be worn alone or layered together.

During our masterclass with Emmanuelle we’ll explore the essential ingredients used in perfumery, learn how a fragrance formula is structured and discover the art of perfume layering and blending. If that sounds like you're sort of thing then come and join Get The Gloss and Emmanuelle for an immersive, and gorgeously scented, evening complete with a £92 fragrance goodie bag.

What’s included in your £30 ticket:

Ahead of the masterclass you will receive a goodie bag* worth £92 containing:

Discovery Set Essential worth £30  - this gorgeous box contains all 6 EPC Eau de Parfums, which you can use during the masterclass to discover fragrance layering.

Luxury Travel Size Ephemeral Blend Of The Season worth £32  - every season EPC create a new blend, and for spring 2022 it’s Rhubarbe Orientale. This warming fragrance contains leafy green rhubarb and blackcurrant leaves, with a gentle hint of dewy pink from Rose Absolute and peony and a seductive amber base. You'll love it.

£30 gift card  - that can be redeemed on any full-size fragrance

Event details:

Date: Tuesday 24 May 7-7:45pm GMT

Ticket price: £30 (including goodie bag), £6, event only

Where: Join via Zoom link, sent to you via Eventbrite

Sign up now via Eventbrite

*Please note that goodie bags can only be shipped to UK addresses. Goodie bags are shipped by the Experimental Perfume Club, which makes every effort to ensure your products arrive ahead of time.


You may also like

Masterclass: Declutter your skincare routine with Dr Anita Sturnham. Get a £150 Decree skincare goodie bag when you sign up!

Join our Goldfaden MD Glow facial online class and get a £100 derm-developed skincare kit!

Masterclass: Kickstart your journey to a leaner, healthier body and get a £150 goodie bag with Dr Natalie Geary

Masterclass: simplify your skincare routine - the only ingredients you need with with aesthetic doctor Dr David Jack


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

River Island midi dress, £39

More Gloss

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Skin

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product

Skin

Everything you need to know about ultrasound facials for skin tightening

Explore More