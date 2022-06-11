Join our online masterclass with the Experimental Perfume Club for an introduction to perfumery and blending. Plus £92 goodie bag!

Perfumer extraordinaire, Emmanuelle Moeglin studied her olfactory art at the prestigious ISIPCA (International School of Perfume, Cosmetic and Flavour) before going on to work at some of the world’s biggest fragrance brands. In 2016 she decided to launch her own unique perfume concept that set out to disrupt the fragrance landscape. And so the Experimental Perfume Club was born.

EPC is all about demystifying the world of fragrance, making it more accessible and personal. Customers can explore and learn about ingredients, how perfumes are made and even work with in-house 'noses' to create a completely bespoke scent. And, of course, Emmanuelle has created EPC’s own signature scents that are designed to be worn alone or layered together.

During our masterclass with Emmanuelle we’ll explore the essential ingredients used in perfumery, learn how a fragrance formula is structured and discover the art of perfume layering and blending. If that sounds like you're sort of thing then come and join Get The Gloss and Emmanuelle for an immersive, and gorgeously scented, evening complete with a £92 fragrance goodie bag.

What’s included in your £30 ticket:

Ahead of the masterclass you will receive a goodie bag* worth £92 containing:

Discovery Set Essential worth £30 - this gorgeous box contains all 6 EPC Eau de Parfums, which you can use during the masterclass to discover fragrance layering.

Luxury Travel Size Ephemeral Blend Of The Season worth £32 - every season EPC create a new blend, and for spring 2022 it’s Rhubarbe Orientale. This warming fragrance contains leafy green rhubarb and blackcurrant leaves, with a gentle hint of dewy pink from Rose Absolute and peony and a seductive amber base. You'll love it.

£30 gift card - that can be redeemed on any full-size fragrance

Event details:

Date: Tuesday 24 May 7-7:45pm GMT

Ticket price: £30 (including goodie bag), £6, event only

Where: Join via Zoom link, sent to you via Eventbrite

Sign up now via Eventbrite

*Please note that goodie bags can only be shipped to UK addresses. Goodie bags are shipped by the Experimental Perfume Club, which makes every effort to ensure your products arrive ahead of time.