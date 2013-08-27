Fad Hag: It's a wrap

Susannah Taylor 27 August 2013
get-the-gloss-fad-hag-nail-transfers-1

Susannah Taylor tries DIY nail wraps and comes unstuck

I love a bright or crazy nail. Right now I am rocking a bright fluoro pink (Camera by Essie, since you ask) on my hands and a bright fluoro orange on my toes (Bazooka by Essie, they do the best colours), so when I saw these Bridget Riley style geometric print nail wraps from Nail Rock , the artist and colour junkie in me couldn’t resist a whirl.

I’ve never tried nail wraps before despite having seen them every time I walk into Topshop or Selfridges. If you are unfamiliar with them, they are basically stickers for the nails rather than stick-on nails, and are available in every design imaginable, from dots to leopard print to tribal prints.

You get a flat packet and within each packet is a sheet with different sized stickers on them, and you are instructed to buff your nail and wipe it with the nail varnish/grease-removing wipe before peeling off the back, adhering them to your nails and pushing it down with the orange stick provided. So far, so easy - or not, in my case.

At this point I came unstuck so to speak – I found that not all the stickers stuck to my nails properly so in some cases there was a gap between the sticker and my nail. On the ones that did stick, there were creases in the design (you’re trying to get a flat sticker to fit a curved nail so that’s bound to happen). But what bothered me most was that there weren’t enough  stickers to fit my nails and you then end up cutting a nail shape out of the large ones which even for someone who’s quite arty and dexterous with a pair of scissors like myself was difficult to do.

At a glance, the  overall effect is pretty effective and think it’s a great idea for a mad night out (perfect for Halloween, theme nights, etc) but as someone who gets a thrill out of a perfectly  manicured nail, I’ll be sticking with my Essie nail colours any day of the week.


You may also like

How to do a post-summer healthy habits reset

Abs are made in the kitchen: 10 rules for a flatter tum

How cannabis is becoming skincare's hottest new ingredient

Gloss picks: Susannah Taylor's May beauty, health and fitness finds


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More