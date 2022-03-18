Fad hag: Louise Gray

25 November 2012
get-the-gloss-susannah-taylor-fad-hag-louise-gray-for-topshop-1
Photography by Ian Skelton

Get ahead of next season’s beauty trends now with fashion designer Louise Gray’s collection for Topshop make-up

Topshop is well-known for its collaborations with cutting edge fashion designers, but now the make-up line is setting beauty trend standards too by teaming up with fashion designer Louise Gray.
Capturing Louise’s love of bold, bright colour and texture, the limited edition collection is a must for fashion peacocks everywhere. Choose from an electric blue liquid liner, a cream blush duo in pink and peach for candy coloured cheeks, eyeshadows in daring turquoises and greens, punchy fuchsia pink lipsticks and glitter finish nails. There is also a set of green dip-dyed brushes, guaranteed to bring a new level of excitement to the art of blending.

Grab them whilst stocks last (which won't be long)-  graphic brights are set to be big news for 2013 spring beauty.

www.topshop.com


