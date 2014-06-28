Fast-track your tan with St Tropez Express Bronzing Mousse

28 June 2014
sttropez-main

St Tropez’s new mousse gives you streak-free summer skin in a instant

Now that summer is finally upon us, getting sun-kissed skin to match is pretty high on our list of priorities. Unfortunately, for those of us who barely have time to sleep let alone sunbathe, bagging the perfect beach glow is easier said than done. Enter St Tropez with their new Self Tan Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse, the new ‘bronze in a bottle’ that’s set to revolutionise the self tanning world.

This magical mousse develops in just an hour and leaves you with a gorgeous natural glow that doesn’t smell or streak. To go dark, you can opt to leave the mousse on for longer (up to three hours), with the fast-effect formula making it easier than ever to judge when it’s time to hit the shower. The tan spreads easily over your skin and the guide colour makes it super simple to see where you have and haven’t covered.

Once developed the guide colour washes off the skin easily, leaving you with a natural glow so golden it’s fit for the French Riviera. It doesn’t spread all over your towel or stain the sheets, and the colour lasts well with minimal maintenance. Whether you’re a first timer or a tanning pro, St Tropez’s Express Bronzing Mousse ensures easy application and a flawless finish every time.

St Tropez Self Tan Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse, £33, available to buy online at  boots.com


