Father’s Day gift ideas for all the men in your life

Written in partnership with brands featured If you’re anything like us, you’ll sometimes struggle with what to buy on Father’s Day; the 'oh I don’t need anything' line is one we’re all too familiar with. To help you out of your shopping list, here’s what we’re adding to our baskets this Father’s Day From the kids: MB Pour Homme, from £17.50

Think of a suave, sophisticated gent and Michael Buble is sure to come to mind. The singer’s first foray into male fragrance is just as slick as he is, in a chic black and blue ombre bottle inspired by the navy suits the Buble always wears on stage. The scent is equally charming, with a fresh, crisp scent. It has top notes of grapefruit and bergamot, along with pink pepper and ginger for a spicy touch. Sandalwood and patchouli are in there too, for a masculine base note that lasts all day long. This is the perfect choice for your little ones to give their dad this Father’s Day, especially if he likes to belt out a song or two. Buy now For your stepdad: Pembrokeshire Gin Company Rosemary and Citrus Tenby Dry Gin, £39.99

This award-winning Welsh gin brand was founded by mum of three Charlotte Clark and is among the most unique gins we’ve seen out there. Far from adding a standard bottle of gin to your supermarket trolley, Pembrokeshire Gin’s offering is housed in a hip-flask shaped bottle anyone would be proud to display on their drinks trolley. The labels are equally stylish, made from textured cotton inspired by the patches backpackers sew onto their rucksacks as keepsakes from their travels. Each of the different gins in the collection takes you on a journey through Wales, from the Welsh Cake Gin made with warming spices and fruity notes, to this Rosemary and Citrus offering, made using four citrus peels and hand-foraged rosemary for a slightly floral gin. Buy now For the skincare lover: Ole Henriksen Cold Plunge Pore Remedy Moisturiser, £36

After years of trying to cajole our dads and partners into sticking with a skin routine, we’ve found the brand they love to use in Ole Henriken. From the Starburst-scented C-Rush Brightening Gel Creme , £37, to the smurf-like bright blue Cold Plunge Pore Mask , £30, the uplifting colours and textures are a surefire way to reel in skincare sceptics. The Cold Plunge Pore Remedy Moisturiser is from the same family as the mask and is cooling and refreshing on the pores - ideal with the weather we're having a joy to apply. Buy now For bath fans: Lush Dirty Bath Bomb, £4.95, and Rad Dad Shower Gel, £7

Lush's Dirty bath bomb is a far cry from the warming, soothing lavender ones we associate with Mother's Day. This one has an invigorating chill thanks to spearmint, tarragon and sandalwood and transforms the bath into a refreshing lagoon of muscle soothing mint. If your dad is more of a avower kind of guy, the Rad Dad shower gel is made from Siberian fir needle oil, known for its enlivening, fresh fragrance, but also for promoting blood floret relieve achey muscles and create a warming effect on the skin. Buy now For fitness fanatics: Gym Shark Studio Tshirt, £20