Father’s Day Gifts: 10 presents guaranteed to make your dad smile
Whether you’re looking for personalised gifts, fragrances that he’ll actually use or handy gadgets and grooming products that won’t just collect dust, we’ve trawled through the huge assortment of Father’s Day offerings to come up with our definitive top 10 gift ideas - so you don’t have to.
From pampering treatments to skin care essentials, fussy father pleasers to the perfect gift for the man who has it all, here are the gifts for dad certain to start his special day right and earn you some serious brownie points for the rest of the year too.
For the bearded dad: The Luxury L’Occitane Wet Shave with Signature Facial
If you’re looking for a treat and treatment in one, the L’Occitane pop-up barber bar could provide the perfect dose of R&R. Located at the brand’s Covent Garden boutique and taking place on the 20th of June, award-winning barber Tom Bell will be on hand to answer the grooming needs of many a mane that enters.
Incorporating hot towels infused with essential oils and a revitalising shave to leave him refreshed, they’ll also be able to enjoy a complimentary drink and walk away with a L’Occitane men’s travel kit in tow afterwards. Sounds like a man-made paradise of the most blissful if you ask us.
£30. To book call 0800 368 9000.
For the tired dad: Elemis Anti-fatigue Day Cream and Anti-fatigue Eye Gel
“It is a fact that male skin has different needs to female. The metabolism of the male skin is altered due to daily shaving with alkaline based products which result in loss of water and suppleness,” says Noella Gabriel , Director of Product & Treatment Development at Elemis . “Issues and concerns have become more complex and men now understand that stress, pollution and increased lifestyle demands can have a direct effect on the skin,” she adds.
With this in mind, this pairing of Anti-Fatigue fighters makes for the perfect foundation from which to kick start your dad’s daily re-energising skin care regime on. The Day Cream helps restore moisture (especially post-shave) brilliantly, while the Eye Gel works wonders on the delicate eye area to give eyes a quick and effective wake-up-call .
Elemis Anti-Fatigue Day Cream, £36. Buy online .
Elemis Anti-Fatigue Eye Gel, £25. Buy online .
For the sophisticated dad: Dolce & Gabbana Intenso Eau de Parfum
Woody, aromatic and rich, if your dad is looking for a new signature scent this could very well be it. Enclosed in a smart brown velvet box, its heady combination of aquatic and musky notes makes for an intense new season scent that will stand the test of time.
From £42. Buy online .
For the dad who likes to cook: Lakeland Vegetable Spiralizer
When it comes to quick and healthy dinners, spiralizers are the new spaghetti. The ideal kitchen tool for the father who knows how to cook (and even for the one who doesn't), this easy-to-use gadget makes light work of courgettes, carrots and aubergines to provide a healthy pasta alternative that's nutritious, simple and seriously scrumptious.
£29.99. Buy online .
For the new dad: Team Surname Father and Baby T-Shirt Set
A personalised gift idea that scores bonus points in the cuteness stakes, this is one of our favourites for new dads and newborns alike. Comprising of one men’s T-shirt and one child’s T-shirt or baby grow (with the option to add a second child’s too), both the lettering and the colour can be customised to create the perfect family outfit befitting of a growing household.
£32. Buy online .
For the travelling dad: LAB Series High Tech Travel Set
A hard-working trio of skin care essentials for the sporty dad who’s constantly on-the-go, this kit makes for the ideal anti-ageing boost that also won’t go over his hand luggage limit. Comprising of a Multi-Action Face Wash, Daily Moisture Defense Lotion and Pro LS All-in-One Treatment enclosed in a handy lightweight bag, it’s the perfect way to simplify his skin care regime whether he's in gym or jumbo jet.
£25. Buy online .
For the sporty dad: Fred Perry x Bradley Wiggins Stripe Tipped Shirt
Merging British fashion with British Olympic success, this partnership sees seven-time Olympic medallist Bradley Wiggins team up with Fred Perry to create a collection of vintage 50s and 60s cycling wear with a modern yet wearable twist. This versatile navy T-shirt features engraved buttons and stripes along the cuffs, along with Wiggins’ sportsman’s stamp and underarm ventilation eyelets for a stylish and subtle nod to mod to give your dad’s summer wardrobe a simple but noticeable update.
£60. Buy online .
For the gadget-obsessed dad: Clarisonic Aria Sonic Cleanser and Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash
For the dad who’s looking to upgrade the contents of his bathroom shelf, this dynamic cleansing duo fits the bill perfectly. Appealing to his inner techie, the Clarisonic Aria cleansing brush uses some intelligent sonic know how to leave skin squeaky clean and help provide a closer shave. When used in conjunction with Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash , £17 it makes for an effective recipe for staying fuzz and razor rash free, for an overall smoother and fresher looking complexion.
£155. Buy online .
For the clean-shaven dad: Bottega Veneta Shaving Cream
Providing a dose of luxury to his shaving routine, this indulgent shaving cream could soon become a permanent fixture in his hair removal ensemble. Hydrating, moisturising and skin softening, we’d understand if it somehow wangled its way into your beauty bag (although we don’t think he’d be quite as accepting...)
£47. Buy online .
For the fashion-forward dad: Tom Ford Noir Extreme Cologne
For the father who fancies himself a bit of a fragrance connoisseur, this woody scent comprising of floral notes, mandarin and neroli oils and saffron, cardamom and nutmeg could be the perfect pairing. With a distinctiveness best suited for the slighter bolder of fathers, it’s certain to make an impression and act as a fitting addition to his growing wardrobe of fine fragrances too.
£70. Buy online .
