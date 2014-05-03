Fearful of fake tan? We have just the thing…

Anna Hunter 3 May 2014
get-the-gloss-clarins-radiance-golden-glow-booster-1

If self-tanning your face is a daunting prospect, let us introduce you to Clarins Radiance Plus Daily Glow Booster. You’ll never look back

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

I’ll lay my cards on the table... I am TERRIFIED of fake tan, especially of the facial variety. Oompa Loompa legs are one thing, but visage à l’orange is quite another. It was with more than a little trepidation that I accepted this Daily Crush challenge, but I’m glad I did, as this novel, nifty little product is like no other self-tanner I’ve come across. It’s the future, both for for lifelong tan fans and scaredy cat pasty people like me.

The tanning elixir is packaged in a tiny Borrower-sized phial, presumably because you need just a few drops mixed with a moisturiser or night cream to transform your skin from grey to glowy.

There was no telltale DHA stench, no streaky tidemarks and no dramatic shift in skintone - just a light, lit-from-within warmth. The customised application method means that you’re in control of the intensity and shade of your tan at all times, which is a godsend for paler skins, and it really couldn’t be simpler to use. Truly a tailor-made tanning breakthrough in my books.

Clarins Radiance Plus Daily Glow Booster, £18, buy online at  www.clarins.co.uk.


You may also like

How to clear bacne and buttne from the skin doctors that know
13 of the best makeup storage solutions to suit every space and style
The eyelash serums experts rate – and the ones they don’t
15 of the best cream blushers for the perfect flushed look


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Tower 28 Beauty BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm in Happy Hour, £21
La Roche-Posay Respectissime Waterproof Eye Make-Up Remover, £12.50
Chanel Vitalumière Foundation, £45
Nail Envy Alpine Snow Nail Strengthener was £21.90 now £17.52
Your London Florist Dream Cloud Bouquet, £60
Balance Me Pre and Probiotic Radiance Cream, £29

More Gloss

Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Beauty
We were first to try the Kate Moss Cosmoss Ritual treatment - here's our verdict
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
TikTok-hyped Bubble skincare sells a moisturiser every 10 seconds - and it's now available at Boots
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
Explore More