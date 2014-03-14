Fenwicks of Bond Street launch Beauty in Wonderland

As of March 17th, Fenwicks of Bond Street will be transformed into a blossoming world of blooms, bees and butterflies in its first ever Beauty in Wonderland campaign.

Lacking mad hatters and jam tarts, this wonderland is all about celebrating natural beauty and showcasing an exclusive new collection of luxurious beauty partnerships within Fenwicks. With a selection of shows, offers and collaborations with award-winning make-up artists and stylists, visitors can expect to uncover the biggest beauty trends to have stepped off the spring catwalks.

Kickstarting the two weeks of floral furore will be the launch of the Ultimate Natural Beauty Bible written by health and beauty aficionados Sarah Stacey and Jo Fairley, who will be on hand to give one-to-one consultations to help divide and conquer all your biggest beauty dilemmas. Following this will be the debut of the sultry spring fragrance collection from Parisian perfumers Etat Libre d’Orange. From having Tilda Swinton as a one-off head perfumer to featuring collectable, custom Fenwicks sleeves, everything about these fragrances is luxuriously exclusive.

In the following few days, visitors can have their skin primed and perfected at the NARS bar, sample a selection of refreshing and revitalising cold pressed juices from the Botanic Lab and get a full mani makeover at the WAH nails pop-up shop. Not to mention the fact that Eat My Flowers will be handing out an array of limited edition edible flower pops that come with a pack of wildflower seeds to grow at home. It’s going to be blooming marvellous…