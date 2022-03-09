The new at-home pampering pedicure product

2 July 2014
gtg-daily-crush-scholl-pedi

The new Scholl Pedi Roller ensures totally flawless feet this summer


Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Not just a time for baring legs, bums and tums, summertime also means exposing our feet which can be just a daunting process as any. Tucked away for the majority of the year, our feet can become a little, shall we say, neglected. However, you can say goodbye to foot phobias and hard heel dramas with the Velvet Smooth Express Scholl Pedi Roller, which helps to buff weary, winter feet into silky, soft skin.

A rotating electrical device, the Scholl Pedi Roller works to remove hard skin from feet quickly and effortlessly. Simply rotate the device over problem areas of the foot and move in circular motions using light to medium pressure (be prepared for seriously tickly patches). In just a matter of minutes your feet are left looking and feeling refreshed, revived and totally renewed - the ideal at-home pedicure pamper product.

For an extra soft and silky finish follow by applying a splash of extra hydrating and nourishing foot moisturiser to leave you with soft and flawless feet.

Scholl Pedi Roller, £39.99, is available from  www.boots.com


You may also like

10 ways to super boost your salad and make it more interesting

The best high street foundations under £20

10 protein-packed vegetables to stock up on

Tummy troubles? 10 expert tips to improve your digestion


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Dr Barbara Sturm Hydrating Conditioner, £50

Skinfix Barrier+ Skin Restoring Barrier Gel Cream, £48

Welleco The Collagen Elixir, £45

The White Company Faux Fur Cross Slider Slippers, £39

Charlotte Tilbury Rock 'n' Kohl Eyeliner Pencils, £21

NIVEA Refreshingly Soft Moisturising Cream, £2

More Gloss

Partnership

Meet the first skincare brand designed exclusively for oily skin

Skin

My favourite skincare product was used at Oscars 2023. Here’s why you need it too

Budget Beauty

Glossy Picks: the best budget beauty buys for March

Beauty

5 lessons we’ve learnt from Selena Gomez beauty TikTok videos

Beauty

32 best Mother’s Day 2023 gifts to suit every budget

Beauty

February Empties 2023: what the GTG team finished this month

Wellbeing

The 6 best toothpaste tablets for more eco-friendly brushing

Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

Glossy Picks: the 20 new launches you need to know about

Explore More