The essential in-flight beauty kit

The eye mask

Holistic Silk Lavender Eye Mask , £46. Make sure you look twinkly-eyed on touch-down with this luxury mask to ensure you get some pre-holiday shut-eye.

The sandles

Jasper&Jeera Needlework Sandles , £58. Overcome potential swelling issues by wearing a stylish pair of sandles onto the plane.

Passport to style

Smythson Panama Women Collection Passport Cover , £115. Nothing makes you feel more glamorous on check-in than a super stylish passport cover. Smythson’s comes in amazing colours and lasts forever.

Glow for it

Bobbi Brown Brightening Blush in Bronze , £34. Brush on some of this bronzer as you start your descent to ensure you look outstandingly glowy on arrival.

In-flight hydration

Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight mask , £23. Aeroplanes can seriously dehydrate skin. One solution is drinking lots of water and the other is to use a hydation mask in the air. This one will leave skin dewy and radiant.

The in-flight facial

Bliss Triple Oxygen Facial in a Box , £12. This ingenious little skin kit is like a real Bliss facial in a mini, flight friendly box. Knock-em dead on the runway.

Clean in the cabin

This Works In transit No Traces , £17. Some skin cleansing wipes aren’t beneficial for the skin, but these ones from This Works contain plant oils and rosewater to leave your skin feeling clean and unclammy in the cabin.

Bronze goddess

Elemis Total Glow Bronzing Moisturiser for Face , £29.50. No time to apply self tan before you leave for the airport? Don’t panic. This Elemis potion develops in a few hours to a bronzed glow, ensuring you look amazing on arrival.

Lip chic

Clarins Lip Balm Crayon , £18. It’s not cool looking like you’ve applied a pile of makeup before you got off a flight. What does look super chic however is a coloured balm. If you haven’t got a lip crayon yet, then stock up at duty free, they are the most portable easy glamour you can buy.

The skin spritz

Caudalie Beauty Elixir , £11.50. Ensure your skin doesn’t dry out on a long haul flight with their antioxidant fuelled facial mist. A water with the wow factor.

Eye bling

Elemis Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks , £46 for 6. We all know how tiring travelling can be, and nothing shows tiredness more than the area around the eyes. If you don’t mind who sees you, apply these gel eye masks whilst you snooze for an instant anti-ageing eye boost.

Eye hydration

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye , £40. This little pot of goodness is perfect for use whilst travelling - packed with hydrating, anti-ageing and beautifying ingredients, it will ensure your eyes look perky as you disembark.

The vanity case

Globe Trotter Pink Vanity case , £485 (in orange). Make your hand luggage this beautiful vanity case from Globe Trotter for old-school chic. Just remember the 100ml liquid rules.

