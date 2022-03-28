Flip flop ready: the high gloss nail polishes we can’t get enough of

With the temperature heating up and our flip flops coming out of hibernation, we’ve been on the lookout for a new go-to nail polish shade to ensure we put our best foot forward. And we may have just found the range that could hold the answer: the Nailmatic X Papier Tigre collection available at BeautyMART.

High gloss and a dream to apply courtesy of its fabulously chunky and bootylicious brush, we just needed to apply three quick swipes of nail varnish on each nail for an express manicure and pedicure that had us reaching for our peep toes. One coat worked a treat, but two gave a supremely chic gel nail effect which solidified the range’s place atop our dressing tables.

Free from toluene, phthalates and formaldehyde, the brand has its roots at the Citadium in Paris, located in the stylish Gran Magasin quarter. There are three sets available - a fantastic array to suit any nail polish penchant. Like metallics? Opt for the Party Trio . Feeling eclectic? The pastels in the 80s Trio should be right up your street. Looking for a pop of colour? The bold and beautiful colours in Trio T012 are your perfect match.

Swapping our snow boots for sandals never looked like a more appealing prospect.

Each Nailmatic X Papier Tigre trio is £18 and available to buy from BeautyMART .

