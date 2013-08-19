Fresh scents: sneak preview of AERIN's new fragrance collection

Set to hit our shelves this November comes a collection of unique and distinctive AERIN perfumes , wonderfully described by the lady herself as a “modern wardrobe of fragrances.”

With a scent to match any taste, it’s rare to find a range as diverse and appealing as this – in fact, we don’t think there’s one that we don’t like!

Inspired by Founder and Creative Director Aerin Lauder’s memories and lifestyle, each evokes a different mood and activity whether it’s a walk on the beach or a cosy evening snuggled in front of the fire. With exclusive AERIN for Lee Jofa designed packaging and unique gem-topped bottles reflecting the individual notes of each fragrance, come November these are bound to provide ample inspiration for our Christmas wish-lists.

Which one will you pick though? We’re finding choosing just the one pretty difficult. GTG attended the UK launch to find out more so here’s a quick sneak peek into each to help you find your perfect perfume pairing…

Gardenia Rattan

Described by Aerin as “the perfect summer day”, this is like a ray of sunshine captured in a bottle. Notes of Gardenia (one of Aerin’s favourite flowers), Tuberose , Tiare Tahiti and touches of Amber and Wet Marine Notes coupled with the summer garden-inspired box will provide a glimpse of clear blue skies through the grey November clouds.

Amber Musk

Our personal favourite, this fragrance draws inspiration from the glow of amber flames – think of a night spent in front of the fireplace. Rich and sensual in its appeal, the mix of notes of Amber, Musk and Ambrox combined with Coconut Water and Rose Centifolia Absolute makes for a wonderfully warm and womanly scent. The print on this particular box was created to reflect the floral prints that were always part of her grandmother’s home décor.

Lilac Path

Inspired by a lilac bush that blooms every spring at Aerin’s country home, this fresh and feminine scent is reminiscent of spring at its height. “There’s something very special about spring flowers,” says Aerin. “As fast as they bloom, they disappear. Lilac Path captures the spirit of spring and makes it last.” Containing a fragrant bouquet of notes of Lilac, Galbanum, Jasmine Lactones, soft Angelica Seed Oil and Orange Flower, this is a must-have for fans of florals.

Ikat Jasmine

Fusing style with fashion, this denim-inspired scent is the new go-to for the woman looking for something uniquely modern yet wearable. With a box inspired by the blue and white floral wallpaper in the room Aerin grew up in, notes of Tuberose Fleur, Honeysuckle, Sandalwood, Jasmine Sambac and Jasmine Egypt Infusion merge to create a fragrance that explores all of the different facets of blue.

Evening Rose

Previewing exclusively at Harrods until January 2014, look out for this unusual blend which pairs Rose and enriching Cognac. A rich, powerful and decadent scent housed in a box adapted from early twentieth century hand-blocked linen from the Lee Jofa archive, it’s the ideal choice for those looking for something unexpected with a classic edge.

The AERIN Fragrance Collection will be available from November 2013 from select John Lewis stores, Harrods and Selfridges London and online at www.esteelauder.co.uk . Evening Rose will be previewing exclusively at Harrods. RRP £85 (50ml).