Freshen up with Byredo’s La Tulipe Eau De Parfum

If the mid-July heatwave has you heading for the shade, Byredo’s La Tulipe Eau De Parfum might just be the breath of fresh air you need. Like the delicate flower it’s based upon, the fragrance is awash with fresh notes born out of the very first days of Spring, where dewy grass combines with the warmth of the day to create a scent that’s understated and utterly beautiful. Light, bright and refreshingly floral, La Tulipe brings a burst of freshness to a summer’s day and provides an air of sweet-scented relief when July turns up the heat.

With floral top notes of rhubarb, cyclamen and freesia, Byredo’s Spring/Summer offering has the sweet scent of tulip at it’s heart and a lavish base of blonde woods and vetiver. Formulated using some of the perfumer’s best loved notes, it’s luxury done lightly and is perfect for sunny days and subtle nights. It’s sophisticated simplicity makes Byredo’s perfume an elegant companion for the natural beauty, peeking out from behind long lashes like the very first tantilising tulips of Spring. The fresh fragrance lingers throughout the day and is refreshing but never overpowering. If the tropical heatwave is proving too much to handle this summer, try hitting the shade with Byredo.

Byredo La Tulipe Eau De Parfum 50ml, £88, available to buy online