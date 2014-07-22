Freshen up with Byredo’s La Tulipe Eau De Parfum

22 July 2014
byredo-parfum-la-tulipe-main

Like an idyllic Spring morning, La Tulipe brings a light and lively start to the day

If the mid-July heatwave has you heading for the shade, Byredo’s La Tulipe Eau De Parfum might just be the breath of fresh air you need. Like the delicate flower it’s based upon, the fragrance is awash with fresh notes born out of the very first days of Spring, where dewy grass combines with the warmth of the day to create a scent that’s understated and utterly beautiful. Light, bright and refreshingly floral, La Tulipe brings a burst of freshness to a summer’s day and provides an air of sweet-scented relief when July turns up the heat.

With floral top notes of rhubarb, cyclamen and freesia, Byredo’s Spring/Summer offering has the sweet scent of tulip at it’s heart and a lavish base of blonde woods and vetiver. Formulated using some of the perfumer’s best loved notes, it’s luxury done lightly and is perfect for sunny days and subtle nights. It’s sophisticated simplicity makes Byredo’s perfume an elegant companion for the natural beauty, peeking out from behind long lashes like the very first tantilising tulips of Spring. The fresh fragrance lingers throughout the day and is refreshing but never overpowering. If the tropical heatwave is proving too much to handle this summer, try hitting the shade with Byredo.

Byredo La Tulipe Eau De Parfum 50ml, £88, available to  buy online


You may also like

The video that will shock you into wearing SPF every day

10 inspirational quotes from top wellness experts

How to beat the post-summer blues

How to overcome low self-esteem


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More