Frightfully fabulous: get your Halloween nail art fix at Bliss Spa London

Give your mani a wickedly gorgeous makeover with the limited edition Rotten Roach manicure
Looking for the perfect finishing touch to your Halloween costume this year? Whether you're planning to go as cat or pirate, Maleficent or your favourite emoji, (yep, that's a thing), Bliss Spa has teamed up with fashion label Rotten Roach to launch the ideal fright night manicure to ensure you look gorgeously ghoulish from top to toe.
Joining forces with in-demand fashion brand Rotten Roach , (which counts Arizona Muse, Louise Roe , Louise Redknapp, Sadie Frost and Tamara Ecclestone as fans), the service offers a wearable yet eye catching way to dabble in nail art - patent black nails with cute white logo roach nail designs that we guarantee you won't be able to stop staring at.
With a wide range of Essie nail polish colours to choose from for your creepy-crawly Halloween nails, you can mix 'n' match to complement your chosen costume of choice. We opted for the blood-red Lacquered Up and contrasted it with black bug designs on our ring fingers.
The full manicure includes a blood orange + white pepper hand soak and scrub, a cuticle trim, nail shape, hot cream wrap, and a hand and arm massage to give nails some much needed pre-Halloween transformation pampering. You're even treated to a pumpkin spiced hot chocolate, sweets and a Halloween cookie or cupcake too for the ultimate trick or treat teaser.
We've definitely caught the bug...
Tweet a pic of your Bliss Rotten Roach manicure to @rottenroach and @BlissSpaUK and hash tag #prettycritters and be in with a chance of winning a Rotten Roach ‘Sleep Tight, I Bite’ t-shirt.
An edit of the Rotten Roach T-shirt collection will also be available to view and buy at Bliss Spa London throughout October from £60. The new Rotten Roach Mani service is available from Bliss Spa for £40.00 (45 minutes). Appointments are available by calling 020 7590 1783 or visiting Bliss Spa London, 60 Sloane Avenue, London, SW3 3DD.